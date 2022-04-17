Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Pass Rusher Or Pass Catcher At No. 8?

What is the plan for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. Are they rebuilding? Should they try to contend? Is Casey Hayward right about the status of franchise?

All great questions. There's simply not a right answer.

Travon Walker Christian Watson George Pickens Nik Bonitto Isaiah Spiller

After trading away veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, it would seem Atlanta is hitting the reset button. Marcus Mariota can be stable for a season, but addressing the need for a franchise gunslinger is a priority. Then again, how can Atlanta be successful with its current cast of weapons?

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here's FalconReport.com's latest mock draft of what coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot could be targeting with all nine picks.

Round 1, No. 8: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Yes, receiver is easily the No. 1 need offensively. Defensively, the Falcons have to improve their pass rush. Last season, Atlanta finished dead last in sacks (18) and pressures. Adding Lorenzo Carter only does so much for upgrading in that department.

Walker is a home-grown talent with the ability to be interchangeable on the defensive line. In Dean Pees' 3-4 base, he'll play a role similar to that of Jeffery Simmons, who became a staple of the Titans' pass rush under his direction.

From a skill standpoint, Walker has all the tools to be a promising 3-4 defensive end. Although his production was limited at Georgia, he's violent tackler that works upfield and adds pressure through the middle gaps. Walker also has a relentless motor that won't quit until the last whistle.

Round 2, No. 43: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Even in a trade up scenario, Watson very well should be on the Falcons' radar. Not only does Atlanta have the draft capital to move up, it also has the need to add established weapons.

Watson put on a spectacle during his two years as a starter for the Bison. His 6-4 frame allowed him to win on the outside against small cornerbacks, plus his 4.36 speed gave him the opportunity to averaged 20.4 yards per catch for his career.

Although raw in terms of route-running, the speed, size and agility in space makes Watson an intriguing option. He has potential to be a No. 1 receiver, but should be at least a solid No. 2 for years to come.

Round 2, No. 58 (VIA TEN): George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Thanks to the Titans' one-year rental with Julio Jones, the Falcons add another pick in the second round. Thanks to the draft board falling this way, Atlanta adds its second receiver.

Much like Watson wins with speed, Pickens wins with strength. He's a prototypical "X" receiver that will use his 6-3, 195-pound frame to be physical in run blocking. Turn on the Orange Bowl tape and watch him go head-to-head with Michigan's Dax Hill on a running play to see more. Pickens also is great after the catch and has a strong catch radius.

Pickens' upside as a No. 1 receiver gives Mariota now a vertical option and a possession receiver to work on the outside and win at every level of the field.

Round 3, No. 74: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Walker likely will play a five-tech in Pees' defense. The Falcons need a running mate opposite Carter and Bonitto comes at tremendous value in Round 3.

Best used as a stand-up linebacker, Bonitto is violent when attacking the quarterback. His ability to dip-and-rip off the edge and win one-on-one battles against offensive tackles is uncanny. Bonitto also has great closing speed, allowing him to be a well-round outside linebacker that also can help defend the run.

Bonitto tallied 18 sacks and 32.5 tackles for losses in his career with the Sooners. He fits the style of defense and should be a Day 1 contributor.

Round 3, No. 83: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Adding back Cordarrelle Patterson does little to help fix the Falcons' rushing attack. Mike Davis averaged 3.6 yards per play and rarely found sucess outside of short-yardage situations.

Spiller has more burst that scouts give him credit for, plus he possess exceptional vision. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Aggies, his elusiveness and patience behind the line of scrimmage allowed him to average 5.6 yards per play. Spiller also is a willing blocker in pass protection, though he'll need to improve with his hand placement.

Bailey Zappe Smoke Monday Neil Farrell Jr. Trae Barry

Round 4, No. 114: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Atlanta isn't entering next season without a quarterback. Despite the limitations in Zappe's game, he's arguably the best player available at No. 114. Overall, Zappe is a natural thrower that commands the "game-manager" troupe with little concerns. His touch on throws, plus his ability to adapt in any offense should allow him to be at least a high-end backup with starting potential.

Round 5 No. 151: Smoke Mondy, S, Auburn

It's too soon to give up on Richie Grant, but Atlanta needs a strong safety to fight for starting reps. Mondy is physical in run support and loves to deliver the hammer. Although he's limited in man coverage, that hard-hitting demeanor brings value in open-field tackles and on special teams.

Round 6 No. 190: Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU

There are reports that the Falcons could look to move Grady Jarrett since he isn't a fit for Pees' defensive look. For now, adding depth with a player that has experience at the position likely is the best course of action. Farrell started three season for the Tigers and flashed the potential of being a more well-rounded nose tackle than three-tech.

Round 6 No. 213: Trae Barry, TE, Boston College

Although Atlanta added Anthony Fisker this offseason, it needs a stable in-line blocker for the future. Berry is a raw, but promising blocker that could end up being the long-term No. 2 tight end in 12-personnel sets opposite Kyle Pitts.