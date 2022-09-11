New Year, Same Falcons: Atlanta Falls to Saints After Late Defensive Collapse

In an effort to be over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the division rival New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in the first game of the new NFL season for each team.

Early excitement for Falcons fans faded late as an Atlanta lead quickly dwindled as the Saints scored 20 second-half points to win 27-26.

The new era in Atlanta started off well in the first half, as Atlanta held a 16-7 lead at halftime behind four field goals by Koo and a four yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson.

New Orleans benefitted from a first-quarter touchdown run by Taysom Hill.

Atlanta kept the pressure on in the second half, but playing from behind, New Orleans found some offensive rhythm.

Needing a first down to extend the drive and potentially ice the game, late in the fourth quarter, Atlanta was facing a 3rd and 1 from the NO 42. Mariota fumbled the snap and picked it up, but could not reach the line to gain forcing a punt and giving New Orleans life.

New Orleans downed the punt at their own 20. Winston found Landry for 40 yards to the ATL 40, but a penalty pushed the ball back to the 50. Winston then hit Johnson for 16 yards to the ATL 34 only needing a field goal to take the lead.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit from 51 yards to give New Orleans the 27-26 lead with just 19 seconds remaining.

Atlanta took over after the kickoff and was in position for a 63-yard field goal to win the game, but the Koo kick was blocked to end the game.

Next up for the Falcons are the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday from SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

