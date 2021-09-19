WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Score First TD Of 2021 Season

Cordell Patterson is the first Falcon to reach the end zone this season.

It may have taken them a little while, but the Atlanta Falcons have found the end zone for the first time in 2021.

The score came with 11:48 left in the second quarter, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson found paydirt on a 10-yard run. The Falcons ended a drought of five quarters without a touchdown to open the season.

The touchdown capped a five-play drive that covered 66 yards and cut into Tampa Bay's 14-0 lead. The Buccaneers' first two touchdowns were passes from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

Patterson was the star of the drive, gaining yardage on three of the five plays. The first touch resulted in a 23-yard reception from Matt Ryan. The two connected again on a 4-yard pass before Patterson's touchdown run.

The touchdown is Patterson's first with the Falcons, and ninth rushing touchdown of his career. The all-around weapon also has eight return touchdowns and 10 receiving scores in an eight-year career.

Patterson has been a key weapon against the defending Super Bowl champs both out of the backfield and in the passing game. The Bucs went into halftime up 21-10.

The Falcons managed only two field goals in a 32-6 loss to Philadelphia to open the season.

