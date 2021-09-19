September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

WATCH: Falcons Score First TD Of 2021 Season

Cordell Patterson is the first Falcon to reach the end zone this season.
Author:

It may have taken them a little while, but the Atlanta Falcons have found the end zone for the first time in 2021.

The score came with 11:48 left in the second quarter, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson found paydirt on a 10-yard run. The Falcons ended a drought of five quarters without a touchdown to open the season.

READ MORE: Steven Means exits with injury vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The touchdown capped a five-play drive that covered 66 yards and cut into Tampa Bay's 14-0 lead. The Buccaneers' first two touchdowns were passes from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

Recommended Articles

cordarrelle-patterson-dale-zanine-usa-today-sports
Play

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Score First TD Of 2021 Season

The Falcons are on the board.

Steven Means Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Injuries: Steven Means, Russell Gage Exit vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons are down one player on each side of the ball.

John Cominsky Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injuries & Inactives

Former highly-regarded defensive end John Cominsky will not dress in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Patterson was the star of the drive, gaining yardage on three of the five plays. The first touch resulted in a 23-yard reception from Matt Ryan. The two connected again on a 4-yard pass before Patterson's touchdown run.

The touchdown is Patterson's first with the Falcons, and ninth rushing touchdown of his career. The all-around weapon also has eight return touchdowns and 10 receiving scores in an eight-year career.

Patterson has been a key weapon against the defending Super Bowl champs both out of the backfield and in the passing game. The Bucs went into halftime up 21-10.

The Falcons managed only two field goals in a 32-6 loss to Philadelphia to open the season.

CONTINUE READING: Kyle Pitts Prediction - from Falcons Legend Tony Gonzalez

cordarrelle-patterson-dale-zanine-usa-today-sports
News

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Score First TD Of 2021 Season

Steven Means Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Injuries: Steven Means, Russell Gage Exit vs. Buccaneers

John Cominsky Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injuries & Inactives

00ED9B19-9C46-4F68-AD0E-E1037B3EF59A
Podcast

LISTEN: Is This Matt Ryan's Final Season With Falcons?

Frank Darby Rookie Receiver Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
News

Falcons at Buccaneers Injury Report: WR Out

27A84B03-9F99-4E91-B152-B3B4B0DBD600
News

Biggest Key for Falcons to Beat Buccaneers

Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons
News

Grady Jarrett on Falcons Defense : 'I Believe in this System'

Jason Pierre-Paul Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
News

Bucs Missing Key Defender vs. Falcons?