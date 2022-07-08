Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons Offense, Ranked: Better - Maybe Later?

The Atlanta Falcons had the NFL's fourth-worst offense in yards per game last season, then traded starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

When the Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in March, they sent away their all-time passing leader. The Falcons had the fourth-worst offense in terms of total yards per game last season, but were middle-of-the-pack in passing yards per game. Where the Falcons truly struggled was in the run game, with the second worst rushing yard per game mark league-wide. In other words: the Falcons sent away the starter for their one aspect of offense they were sufficient in.

Yardbarker has released its projected most explosive offenses next season, and unsurprisingly, the Falcons had an abysmal ranking of No. 31 on the list. Yardbarker cited the lack of optimism with Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder tasked to replace Ryan

The Falcons have a young star in tight end Kyle Pitts, who can hurt a defense both from the traditional tight end spot and as a wideout.

Pitts posted over 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie and led the Atlanta offense in receiving. This is impressive regardless, but especially so as a tight end.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17413057
Play

Which Falcons Standout Could Be Offensive Missing Link?

One Falcons player could be the difference in a successful season offensively

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Brad Hawkins
Play

Falcons Cut Michigan Undrafted Free Agent: Details

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago
ridder mariota
Play

Ridder vs. Mariota: Good Problem for Falcons?

Marcus Mariota is the projected starter, but a rebuilding Atlanta team wouldn't hurt from throwing rookie Desmond Ridder into the fire.

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
20 hours ago

In the first round of the draft, the Falcons added electrifying red zone threat Drake London at wide receiver, who has high expectations going into his rookie season.

With the combination of Pitts and London in the receiving corps, Atlanta has a couple of young weapons to be excited about. Additionally, football player Cordarrelle Patterson took the league by storm and will be a valuable piece again to the Falcons offense.

The Falcons have plenty of weapons with Patterson, Pitts and London on the roster. Nonetheless, losing Ryan will hurt them offensively. With question marks at quarterback and a questionable offensive line unit, the Falcons will show flashes of exciting football, but that's all it will be. This offense won't wow anybody this year... but maybe later.

USATSI_17413057
News

Which Falcons Standout Could Be Offensive Missing Link?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Brad Hawkins
News

Falcons Cut Michigan Undrafted Free Agent: Details

By Falcon Report Staff19 hours ago
ridder mariota
News

Ridder vs. Mariota: Good Problem for Falcons?

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
hi-res-36e10a3757a371abe2efd3d0a228dcc5_crop_north
News

Bad News Bears: Falcons Free Agents Include Six Former Chicago Players

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

Where Must Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Improve?

By Daniel FlickJul 7, 2022
USATSI_13382644
News

Falcons Sign Bears Ex DT Eddie Goldman; A Good Fit?

By Cole ThompsonJul 6, 2022
0151DonaldPaynePIT100817
News

Should Falcons Sign USFL Star to Help Defense?

By Daniel FlickJul 6, 2022
Mariota Ridder
News

Falcons 'One Pressing Move': Make Mariota, Ridder Earn Starting QB Job

By Bri AmaranthusJul 6, 2022