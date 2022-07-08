The Atlanta Falcons had the NFL's fourth-worst offense in yards per game last season, then traded starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

When the Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in March, they sent away their all-time passing leader. The Falcons had the fourth-worst offense in terms of total yards per game last season, but were middle-of-the-pack in passing yards per game. Where the Falcons truly struggled was in the run game, with the second worst rushing yard per game mark league-wide. In other words: the Falcons sent away the starter for their one aspect of offense they were sufficient in.

Yardbarker has released its projected most explosive offenses next season, and unsurprisingly, the Falcons had an abysmal ranking of No. 31 on the list. Yardbarker cited the lack of optimism with Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder tasked to replace Ryan.

The Falcons have a young star in tight end Kyle Pitts, who can hurt a defense both from the traditional tight end spot and as a wideout.

Pitts posted over 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie and led the Atlanta offense in receiving. This is impressive regardless, but especially so as a tight end.

In the first round of the draft, the Falcons added electrifying red zone threat Drake London at wide receiver, who has high expectations going into his rookie season.

With the combination of Pitts and London in the receiving corps, Atlanta has a couple of young weapons to be excited about. Additionally, football player Cordarrelle Patterson took the league by storm and will be a valuable piece again to the Falcons offense.

The Falcons have plenty of weapons with Patterson, Pitts and London on the roster. Nonetheless, losing Ryan will hurt them offensively. With question marks at quarterback and a questionable offensive line unit, the Falcons will show flashes of exciting football, but that's all it will be. This offense won't wow anybody this year... but maybe later.