Lorenzo Carter Living In Dream World After Signing With Falcons

After spending four seasons in New York, Lorenzo Carter is happy to be back in the state of Georgia

When drafted into the NFL, players don't have a say on where they begin their careers. They will have input on where they head after their initial contracts are completed.

Lorenzo Carter Lorenzo Carter Lorenzo Carter

This was the case for new Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter. Drafted out of Georgia by the New York Giants in 2018, Carter left the Peach State after becoming one of the more dominant names in program history.

Now, Carter is back where he considers home. It was the plan all along.

"Coming back to Georgia is big. It's huge for me," Carter said in an interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "I am super excited to come home, be home, and get to play in front of my home crowd. Get to win games. Make those big impacts for the home team...It was a dream."

Carter's career in New York started strong. In two years, he recorded start 14 games, 55 solo tackles, 23 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks as a rotational pass rusher. Year 3 was supposed to be where everything clicked. The year where he would become the next great defender in Giants' history.

It was far from it. Carter suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 5 that would put a damper on his career. He would be placed on the injured reserve and be limited to only 14 games in 2021.

"It was tough. I had never really had to deal with a major injury like that," Carter said. "I had to sit back and trust God. It's always going to seem like it's the darkest before the sun comes up."

Carter said that time wasn't he friend when it came to recovery. He struggled to find balance and consistency setting the edge against offensive tackles on passing downs. It wasn't until the second half of the campaign that Carter found his footing.

At that point, he knew his time in New York was limited and free agency was calling. It called him back to Georgia on a one-year deal with the Falcons.

Atlanta's inability to attack the quarterback makes the addition of Carter that much more enticing. Last season, the Falcons finished with a league-low 18 sacks. Dante Fowler Jr. led the way with only 4.5 sacks while eight other Atlanta players registered the other 13.5.

Carter was limited last season, but he still produced. He recorded five sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. All five of Carter's sacks came in the final four games, as did the two forced fumbles.

Lorenzo Carter Lorenzo Carter Lorenzo Carter

The Falcons are taking a risk on Carter to become their new No. 1 pass rusher. Carter is also betting on himself with a one-year deal rather than agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with a different team.

That's the way he wanted it. It was about returning to Atlanta first, then contract second. He's content with where he is mentally and physically and now is willing to prove that he still can play at a high-end level.

Even if he faces the battle alone.

"I have to prove it to the other people in the league but I am not worried about them," Carter said. "My teammates know what it is. My coaches know what it is. We'll put it out there on the field."