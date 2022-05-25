Skip to main content

Falcons OTAs: 5 Players Worth Watching For Atlanta

As the Atlanta Falcons move deeper into OTAs, here is a look at five of the most intriguing players, along with their potential impact on the team in 2022.

Organized training activities (OTAs) are underway across the NFL landscape, and the Atlanta Falcons have taken the practice fields.

TerrellPitts

Atlanta Falcons

todd gurley falcons 5

Cordarrelle Patterson

E9979FE1-485A-4D38-AE01-0CE4281A4EBC

Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith

With improvement being sought both on offense and defense, as well as a new quarterback under center, the Falcons will have served their share of storylines heading into the next phase of the preparatory process for the 2022 season.

As the team moves deeper into OTAs, here is a look at five of the most intriguing Falcons at this point in the season.

5) Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson was an offensive bright spot for the Falcons in 2021, in an otherwise dismal year. 

While previously best known for his prowess as a wide receiver and return specialist, the 31-year-old found himself taking on a prominent role at running back. 

In 2022, Patterson should once again be expected to take the majority of snaps at the position, with Damien Williams getting a notable number as well. In addition to his primary task as a rusher, he should also see significant snaps as a pass catcher, both in the backfield, as well as lined up out wide.

4) Grady Jarrett

Earlier this month, Jarrett and the Falcons agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $17 million per year in new money and $51 million in total for the extension if he reaches certain incentives. The extension includes $34.5 million guaranteed. 

As a result, Jarrett will help to anchor a defense, which is restructuring its front seven. The team has brought in three new edge rushers -- signing Lorenzo Carter and drafting Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. In theory, their presence should help to alleviate some of the attention opposing teams give to Jarrett every down.

3) A.J. Terrell

With the possible exception of Jarrett, Terrell is the Falcons best defensive weapon.

During his breakout campaign in 2021, he ranked second among all qualifying corners in yards allowed (200), first in yards per reception (6.9) and first in yards after catch allowed (93). Additionally, Terrell finished 5th in the NFL in pass break ups with 13.

Even with the addition of Casey Hayward via free agency, Terrell will continue to be the Falcons primary force on the perimeter, as well as maintaining his place among the elite corners in the league.

2) Kyle Pitts

In the wake of wideout Calvin Ridley’s exit from the 2021 season, Pitts became the Falcons’ primary offensive weapon. The rookie truly was Atlanta’s most productive receiver, compiling 1026 yards and second-most productive offensive player in total yardage behind Patterson's 1166 yards. 

Pitts was also a potent deep threat pass catcher, averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

For all of his success, however, Pitts struggled to be productive in the red zone. He was targeted infrequently and caught only one touchdown. He routinely faced double [and at times, triple] coverage in the end zone. During OTAs, Pitts will work closely with new quarterback Marcus Mariota on ways to connect on scoring drives.

USATSI_18271726

Desmond Ridder

57CC6950-5CAA-473E-B8A5-51F583A560E3

Marcus Mariota

B15BBF47-DB12-41A1-BBFB-3D3011D9C1E3

Arthur Smith

1) Marcus Mariota

Though several storylines will continue to surround Washington’s OTAs, all eyes will still remain on the quarterback. 

Mariota is familiar with Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith's offensive scheme from their time together with the Tennessee Titans. His mobility should be an asset, especially when considering Atlanta’s issues with the offensive line. The only potential issue with Mariota is his durability. 

He has yet to start a full season of games in a season during his career. Though Atlanta raised a few eyebrows during the 2022 NFL Draft, when they selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third-round, Mariota is still expected to be the opening day starter. 

