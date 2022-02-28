How Many Falcons are on PFF Top 101 of 2021?

Two weeks removed from Super Bowl thriller Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals (still not a misprint), Pro Football Focus has recapped the best players of 2021.

The PFF Top 101 represents the top individual performances this past season. Some basic criteria for the list, according to PFF, is that is solely for 2021 play, ignoring past play or future expectations and, for the sake of the list, all positions are equal.

The Atlanta Falcons had five players represented on PFF's list. They can be viewed as potential building blocks, though some are free agents.

47. CB A.J. TERRELL

2021 Snaps: 1,023 | 2021 PFF Grade: 82.7

A season ago, Terrell was a struggling rookie cornerback, but he is now an All Pro-caliber player despite the defense having little in the way of quality around him. Terrell allowed just 43.9% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, resulting in a 47.5 passer rating. He surrendered only 200 yards all season long, a figure some cornerbacks gave up in a single game during the season.

Terrell was not ranked on the 2020 list as a rookie, but has quickly developed into a keeper, which is the hope of any first-round pick.

55. G CHRIS LINDSTROM

2021 Snaps: 992 | 2021 PFF Grade: 84.9

The Falcons’ offensive line was far from amazing this season, but Lindstrom continues to improve into one of the best guards in football. He finished this season with a PFF grade more than six points better than last year’s mark, and he allowed 31 pressures from 661 pass-blocking snaps. Lindstrom has improved each season in the NFL and is one short step away from being a regular All-Pro.

Another first-round pick (2019), Lindstrom was not ranked on 2020's list. He's quietly developing into one of the best in the game.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

67. HB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON

2021 Snaps: 458 | 2021 PFF Grade: 82.3

Patterson has always been a talented playmaker, but the Falcons unlocked the full scope of that potential this season. He became a hybrid matchup weapon from the running back position, capable of carrying the ball for positive yards and becoming a huge problem for defenses when catching passes either out of the backfield or lined up out wide. Patterson averaged 2.95 yards per run after contact and 2.23 yards per route run, and he scored 11 total touchdowns.

As one of the Falcons' key free agents this offseason, Patterson needs to be a priority. He was a bright spot on offense after being unranked as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2020.

94. TE KYLE PITTS

2021 Snaps: 740 | 2021 PFF Grade: 81.2

The best tight end prospect to enter the NFL draft in years, Pitts quickly became a tight end in name only, lining up either in the slot or out wide on 78.2% of his snaps in 2021. He effectively became the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver, catching 63.6% of the passes thrown his way and generating 2.0 yards per route run. He had only one touchdown catch, fittingly following in the footsteps of Julio Jones as an elite playmaker for Atlanta with a curious aversion to the end zone.

When drafted No. 4 overall last year, everyone knew Pitts has generational talent who could be a playmaker on Sundays. He didn't disappoint. Look for him to be much higher on next season's list.

101. C MATT HENNESSY

2021 Snaps: 947 | 2021 PFF Grade: 80.8

Matt Hennessy was much improved in Year 2 after an ugly rookie campaign a season ago. His overall PFF grade jumped more than 30 points, and his pass-blocking grade was up more than 20. Pass-blocking remains his weaker area, but as a center, it is less of a problem than on other positions on the offensive line. His run-blocking grade of 89.1 was elite, and his trajectory is pointed in the right direction.

Hennessy finishes off PFF's list, and was a pleasant surprise in 2021. If he can keep improving, the former third-round pick can, along with Lindstrom, be an anchor on the offensive line for years to come.