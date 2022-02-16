Which Falcons Cracked The PFF Top 101 List?

After an up and down season, five Falcons make the PFF top 101 list, headlined by second year cornerback A.J Terrell.

Pro Football Focus released their annual Top 101 list dedicated to the players that frequently received positive grades throughout the season.

The Atlanta Falcons have five players to crack the Top 101, including rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

via IMAGN Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Jamie Germano - USA TODAY NETWORK

Pitts, who nearly broke Mike Ditka’s rookie record for most receiving yards in a season, became Matt Ryan’s most consistent target after Calvin Ridley stepped away from the team. During weeks six and seven of the 2021 season, Pitts posted back to back grades of 92.1 which brought his PFF grade to 85.1, marking the highest for a rookie during the season. Pitts ended his rookie campaign with 1,026 yards on 68 receptions.

Second year cornerback A.J Terrell also made this years list and was graded as the second best cornerback for this past season. Terrell ranking is well-deserved after he struggled with adjusting to the NFL during his rookie year. As a rookie, Terrell had 10 games where he allowed 50 or more yards. That total was brought down to one game during this past year. Another improvement was the number of touchdowns, which decreased from six to three.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson made the list after being the Falcons leader in rushing yards and touchdowns and receiving touchdowns. Patterson set career highs in Atlanta, received the highest PFF grade for running backs and was also voted PFF Breakout Player of the Year.

Two offensive lineman also made the Top 101 for the Falcons ... guard Chris Lindstrom and center Matt Hennessy. The Falcons' offensive line wasn’t the brightest spot for the unit, however, Lindstom did not allow a sack and started all 17 games. Hennessy did allow three sacks on the year, but did posted a grade of 77.1.

While PFF graded several Falcons well, the success on the field didn't translate. With a lot of changes coming to Atlanta this offseason, it remains to be seen whether this success will grow in 2022.