Better Luck Next Year? Mariota Faces Tall Task with Falcons in 2022

In the wake of Matt Ryan’s departure, Marcus Mariota will be tasked with running a young, but potentially talented offense with the Atlanta Falcons.

It has been quite sometime since the Atlanta Falcons have had question marks at the quarterback position.

Marcus Mariota

Since 2008, Matt Ryan has been the man under center, taking snaps for the Falcons. Ryan enjoyed a great deal of success in Atlanta, earning four Pro Bowl nods, the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2016, and a berth in Super Bowl LI.

However, contractual concerns, as well as the team’s public pursuit of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson led to the team exploring trade options for the 14-year veteran. Ryan was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a result, the Falcons will begin 2022 with a new starting quarterback. Former Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota signed a two-year contract with the Falcons at the end of March, and is expected to be the starter to begin the upcoming season. The team also drafted former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Still, the question remains. Can the Falcons win with Mariota leading the cast in 2022?

According to CBS Sports’ annual quarterback tier rankings, it is not looking good.

Each year, the outlet categorizes the league’s starting quarterbacks into seven tiers, based on their performance in 2021, and their expected output in 2022.

Tier 1: Bona Fide Franchise QBs

Tier 2: Top Pros, Proven Winners

Tier 3: Rising Stars

Tier 4: You Can Win With Them

Tier 5: Guys, Veterans And Placeholders

Tier 6: Good Luck

Tier 7: The Jury Is Out

Per CBS’ Jason LaCanfora, Mariota is considered Tier 6. In other words, good luck, Atlanta.

Here is his analysis:

2021: Ben Roethlisberger, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, Andy Dalton

2022: Goff, Wentz, Drew Lock, Jones, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Darnold, Mitch Trubisky

This is no-man's land. Many a former top pick represented here. It's where over-drafted QBs go to head to expiration. Some much sooner than ever. False hopes and dreams galore here, folks.

Most of these guys won't be starting by this time next year. Many will be out of the starting gig by midseason. But for now they sit atop the depth chart and likely will when Week 1 rolls around, too. I feel horribly for Fields, who has such a bereft supporting cast around him that one might wonder if the front office wants him to fail. The Giants had no choice but not to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones, but that may also just serve to bring out the worst in him.

I don't see Wentz turning anything around in Washington. Goff is just biding his time due to his bloated contract. Darnold looked downright broken a year ago. Mariota is never healthy for long.

Marcus Mariota

Falcon Report Analysis

As the defacto starter, Mariota will be tasked with running a young, but potentially talented offense.

Desmond Ridder fell to Atlanta in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His slide kickstarted speculation that the rookie may compete for the top spot. However, the post-Draft comments made by head coach Arthur Smith indicate that Mariota will, indeed, be the Falcons’ starter…at least at the beginning.

"With Marcus being the veteran, that's the way it'll go for now," Smith told reporters.

Despite the loss of receiver Calvin Ridley to suspension, Mariota likely will have strong expectations in his first season with Atlanta. In addition to dual-threat offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson (who re-signed with Atlanta in the offseason) years, the Falcons offense will lead heavily on the production of tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie wideout Drake London, whom the team selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

While there are several spots of uncertainty on the Falcons’ roster, the addition of London expands the promising young corps of receivers which Mariota may utilize. While 2022 may be a transitional year for Atlanta, Mariota and the birds may raise a few eyes in an offense that will be an improvement from a dismal 2021 campaign.