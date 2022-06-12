Which Falcons Day 3 Rookies Will Start Their Rookie Year?

After selecting three defensive players and quarterback Desmond Ridder on the second day of the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected three offensive players on Day 3.

Even though Day 3 picks are usually seen as depth pieces, all three players have a chance to start in 2022.

Atlanta has a pair of day three picks who are particularly intriguing. While guard Justin Shaffer has a chance to push incumbent starter Jalen Mayfield at left guard, it’s running back Tyler Allgeier and tight end John FitzPatrick who have the best chances to start.

Allgeier is a tremendous wide-zone runner, and with there being no clear bellcow running back on the Falcons’ roster, he has a chance to step into the starting role as the season progresses. While it very likely won’t be until the second half of the season, Allgeier should see a steady increase in touches as his rookie season goes on.

FitzPatrick is unlikely to put up flashy numbers as a receiver, but he’s a natural replacement for the newly-retired Lee Smith, who started six games last season. FitzPatrick may be the best blocker in Atlanta’s tight end room from day one, and has a chance to start a few games depending on the look that Falcons head coach and offensive play caller Arthur Smith wants to give to open the game.

Shaffer has a simple path to get to the starting lineup: beat Jalen Mayfield.

Mayfield struggled in his rookie season at left guard, but the team has faith that he can get it done. He was also a draft pick from the current regime, which makes it easier to stick than if it were a new coach taking over.

While it's going to be a long road for any of the Day 3 rookies to start, it can't be ruled out at this point.