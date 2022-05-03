Falcons Rookie of the Year Odds: Where Do Desmond Ridder, Drake London Rank?
It's been 14 years since the Atlanta Falcons drafted an Offensive Rookie of the Year. Matt Ryan took home the honors in 2008, but can one of Atlanta's rookies bring home the hardware in 2022?
When looking at the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, something unconventional stands out. No player is running away as the clear favorite.
Granted, the 2022 NFL Draft wasn't exactly loaded with star quarterbacks, opening the door for running backs and receivers to take home the award.
Here's a look at the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
WR Drake London: +550
QB Kenny Pickett: +600
WR Treylon Burks: +700
RB Breece Hall: +700
WR Garrett Wilson: + 850
RB Kenneth Walker III: +900
WR Christian Watson: +950
WR Chris Olave: +1000
WR Skyy Moore: +1000
WR Jameson Williams: +1100
QB Malik Willis: +1400
QB Desmond Ridder: +1500
RB James Cook: +1500
WR Jahan Dotson: +1800
QB Matt Corral: +2200
Falcons receiver Drake London is the early favorite at +550. London was the first wide receiver to go in the first round and he went with the 8th pick. Desmond Ridder sits 12th on the list with +1500 odds, third-best among quarterbacks behind Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis.
Quarterbacks have dominated the award in recent years, with rookie passers winning it nine of the last 18 seasons. That said, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won it last year, and there is a good chance a receiver wins it again this year.
And if you wanted to place your bet, putting your money on London would be smart.