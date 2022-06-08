Skip to main content

Which Falcons Rookies Land on NFLPA Rising Stars List?

Two of Atlanta's newest additions are projected to be popular marketing candidates.

When NFL teams turn in the card on draft night, their ultimate hope is that the player whose name is on the card will develop into an impactful player. Of course, there are several team-related benefits that come with successful picks, but one big plus is the marketability that these players bring.

Just over one month after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons appear to be in as good of a position as anybody in the league. In its annual forecast of top-10 rookies "poised to have an instant impact on consumer sales," the NFLPA included Falcons draftees Drake London and Desmond Ridder.

London, a 6-4, 219-pound receiver from USC, was the team's first-round pick, and has a chance to be a day-one starter. London ranked second on the list, which also projects which players have the best chance to break into the top-50 of overall sales by the end of the season.

Ridder, the third-winningest quarterback in college football history, lasted until Atlanta's first pick in the third round, where many felt he was outstanding value. He came in ninth on the list, right in front of fellow third-round quarterback Malik Willis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans.

Per release, 69 players who appeared in the Rising Stars category have made the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list since 2015; this total includes a record 13 that was achieved last season. The criteria for selection involves several factors, such as on-field performance, early demand from NFLPA partners for content and marketing, and team fanbases, among others.

While Ridder and London have yet to begin their first training camp in Atlanta, let alone play their first game, it is certainly intriguing to see them thought of so highly in the marketing industry. The Falcons will be hoping the duo can turn the buzz into early production while being key parts of the team's turnaround over the next several years.

