Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Falcons Make 3 Roster Moves to Help Special Teams & Defense

    Bates has been designated to return from IR, with his 21-day window in which to do so starting on Wednesday, December 15.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons have started the clock on the return of special-teams ace Daren Bates while also signing a pair of defensive players to the practice squad.

    Bates has been designated to return from IR, with his 21-day window in which to do so starting on Wednesday, December 15.

    Also this week, Atlanta added some depth by signing inside linebacker Rashad Smith and cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad. Real help from that pair? It's too early to know. But real help from Bates? His track record suggests it could be so.

    Bates, 31, was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury back in November and has been sidelined for the last four games. The 5-11, 225-pound Bates has proven himself as a special-teams standout in various stops throughout his career after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2013, first with the Rams. 

    Recommended Articles

    Daren Bates Signs with Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons Make 3 Roster Moves to Help Special Teams & Defense

    Bates has been designated to return from IR, with his 21-day window in which to do so starting on Wednesday, December 15.

    55 seconds ago
    ryan sarah
    Play

    Falcons 'Ice Cubes': Matt Ryan's 2 Harshest Critics Love Kyle Pitts

    From the kids: “Hi Kyle Pitts, we hope you have a good day, man. And um, are you eating eggs like us? We are, but nobody cares about eggs.”

    13 minutes ago
    Matt Ryan Podium after Carolina
    Play

    LISTEN: Should Falcons Give QB Matt Ryan a Contract Extension?

    Locked On Falcons: Why the Falcons Shouldn't Extend Matt Ryan This Offseason

    38 minutes ago

    He eventually made his way to Tennessee, making him a sort of "security blanket'' for current Falcons head coach and former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

    Before joining Atlanta in October, Bates had spent the past four seasons in Tennessee, appearing in 13 games for in 2020 and playing 66 percent of the snaps on special teams.

    Also involved in the shuffle this week: The Falcons placed three players, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong, on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday.

    Sunderland went undrafted out of Troy in 2020. Smith played at Florida Atlantic and was also a UDFA in 2020. Atlanta is 6-7 and plays at 7-6 San Francisco this weekend.

    Daren Bates Signs with Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Make 3 Roster Moves to Help Special Teams & Defense

    55 seconds ago
    ryan sarah
    News

    Falcons 'Ice Cubes': Matt Ryan's 2 Harshest Critics Love Kyle Pitts

    13 minutes ago
    Matt Ryan Podium after Carolina
    News

    LISTEN: Should Falcons Give QB Matt Ryan a Contract Extension?

    38 minutes ago
    Falcons - Urban
    News

    BREAKING: Jaguars Fire Head Coach Urban Meyer

    6 hours ago
    Richie Grant Atlanta Falcons Safety
    News

    Falcons at 49ers: First Injury Report

    14 hours ago
    Nick Bosa vs. Kaleb McGary
    News

    Falcons at 49ers: McGary vs. Bosa - Blocking for his Job

    20 hours ago
    Erik Harris vs Washington
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Erik Harris Injured; Rookie Richie Grant Time?

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17300336_168388359_lowres
    News

    Power Rankings: Do Falcons ‘Rise Up’?

    Dec 14, 2021