Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons Roster: 1 Big Strength, 1 Glaring Weakness

Training camp is just around the corner.

The Atlanta Falcons don't have many high expectations thrust upon them heading into the 2022 season, but that's not how the players on the team see it.

Some believe that Atlanta is a playoff team despite trading away quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and opting to fill most of the holes on the roster with younger players and temporary solutions.

But along with the strengths come the weaknesses ... or at least that is how Pro Football Focus sees it.

Let's dissect PFF's view of the biggest strengths and weaknesses of the Falcons roster ...

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Drake London
Play

Fantasy Football: Which Falcons WR Should You Draft?

Which Falcons wide receivers will make an impact in fantasy football this year?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
jky6qkxqfphkdqnxhzfw
Play

Falcons Best Offseason Move? - PFF

Drafting this player in round two was the highlight of an all-around solid offseason for Atlanta.

By Daniel Flick21 hours ago
21 hours ago
1172266949.jpg.0
Play

Falcons Roster Projection: Will Deion Jones Stay in Atlanta?

Projecting Atlanta's 53-man roster come Week 1.

By Daniel FlickJul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022

Biggest Strength: Cornerback

The Falcons finally pushed reset on a roster that had been heading inevitably in that direction for a while, and though their draft was excellent, it means there aren’t a lot of areas of strength as the team tears things down in order to rebuild from a solid foundation. A.J. Terrell was a revelation at corner last season, allowing 43.9% of passes thrown his way to be caught for a passer rating of 47.5. Casey Hayward showed he still had some gas in the tank and that gives the Falcons an imposing cornerback duo heading into the season.

Biggest Weakness: Pass Rush

Their weaknesses are extensive, but pass-rush is arguably the biggest issue. For years, this has been Grady Jarrett by himself, but Jarrett had a PFF pass-rush grade of 67.2 and notched just 38 pressures last season. Their primary edge rushers are a rookie and a reclamation project in Lorenzo Carter who has never had a PFF pass-rushing grade above 62.0

Drake London
News

Fantasy Football: Which Falcons WR Should You Draft?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
jky6qkxqfphkdqnxhzfw
News

Falcons Best Offseason Move? - PFF

By Daniel Flick21 hours ago
1172266949.jpg.0
News

Falcons Roster Projection: Will Deion Jones Stay in Atlanta?

By Daniel FlickJul 10, 2022
smith mariota clutch falcons
News

'Disrespectful': Analyst Defends Atlanta, Bashes Falcons Projected Win Total

By Zach DimmittJul 9, 2022
759b3712b39af70415de72bcfeef8e07
News

NFL Top 10 CBs: Where's Falcons A.J. Terrell Rank?

By Daniel FlickJul 9, 2022
Arthur Smith
News

Where Does Falcons’ Arthur Smith Rank Among NFL Coaches?

By Mike D'AbateJul 9, 2022
6A40C774-C9B7-4FDC-9057-FC35E4476309
News

On The Fly: Falcons QBs Getting Valuable Training

By Mike D'AbateJul 8, 2022
Vick
News

‘Shenanigans!’ Why’s Falcons Icon Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2 Million?

By Mike FisherJul 8, 2022