What Are Falcons Getting In Western Kentucky Pass Rusher DeAngelo Malone?

The Atlanta Falcons are doing their homework on addressing the pass rush entering 2022. They added yet another pass rusher with Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone with the 84th overall pick.

Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year recipient, met with the Falcons prior to the draft as part of the Top-30 visits. Prior to being selected, he was named Senior Bowl American Player of the Game for his efforts with the Hilltoppers.

Malone broke out in 2019 when he led the Hilltoppers' defense in tackles for losses (20.5), sacks (11) and tackles (99). A year later, his numbers regressed, but still were promising enough to be one of the top players in the conference. In 2020, he recorded 71 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Last season, Malone led the Conference USA in tackles for loss (16.5) and was second in sacks (8) while leading the nation among defensive linemen in tackles (88). For his efforts, he was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and picked up his third first-team all-conference honors.

Scouts believe that Malone can fit either in a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive front. The Falcons transitioned over to the latter last offseason after former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was named to the same role.

Atlanta's pass rush needs immense help entering next season. One player isn't going to be enough to solve the problem, either. Last season, the Falcons finished with a league-low 18 sacks. Dante Fowler Jr. led the way with 4.5 while 11 other Falcons combined for the other 13.5 takedowns.

The Falcons agreed to terms with former New York Giants pass rusher Lorenzo Carter on a one-year deal this offseason. Carter has experience playing in the 3-4 look, having worked in a similar formation the past two seasons under the direction of former coordinator Patrick Graham.

During his five seasons with the Hilltoppers, Malone recorded 349 career tackles, 59 tackles for losses, 32 sacks, seven pass deflections and an interception.

Earlier in the evening, Atlanta traded up from No. 43 to No. 38 to select Penn State pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie. A natural 3-4 outside linebacker, Ebiketie shined in his final season with the Nittany Lions, recording 62 tackles,17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Barring a trade, the Falcons now move on to Day 3 with three picks. Currently, Atlanta has selected Malone, Ebiketie, receiver Drake London and quarterback Desmond Ridder.