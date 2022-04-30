Skip to main content
NFL Draft

What Are Falcons Getting In Western Kentucky Pass Rusher DeAngelo Malone?

DeAngelo Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, is headed to Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons are doing their homework on addressing the pass rush entering 2022. They added yet another pass rusher with Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone with the 84th overall pick.

USATSI_17836989

DeAngelo Malone

USATSI_17615803

DeAngelo Malone

USATSI_15141774

DeAngelo Malone

Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year recipient, met with the Falcons prior to the draft as part of the Top-30 visits. Prior to being selected, he  was named Senior Bowl American Player of the Game for his efforts with the Hilltoppers.

Malone broke out in 2019 when he led the Hilltoppers' defense in tackles for losses (20.5), sacks (11) and tackles (99). A year later, his numbers regressed, but still were promising enough to be one of the top players in the conference. In 2020, he recorded 71 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Last season, Malone led the Conference USA in tackles for loss (16.5) and was second in sacks (8) while leading the nation among defensive linemen in tackles (88). For his efforts, he was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and picked up his third first-team all-conference honors.

Scouts believe that Malone can fit either in a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive front. The Falcons transitioned over to the latter last offseason after former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was named to the same role.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

NFL Draft: Falcons Target Malik Willis Selected By Titans With 90th Pick

The Falcons passed on Malik Willis, and now he heads to the Titans.

By Jeremy Brener4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
desmond-ridder-110621-getty-ftr_mpm6orp099dn1dkvugrs8pu1f
Play

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder; 'The Next' Deshaun Watson or Ryan Tannehill?

The Falcons will give Ridder every opportunity to be the future franchise QB.

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
USATSI_18121537
Play

Falcons Select Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder; Future Franchise QB?

The quarterback watch is over the Atlanta Falcons after selecting Desmond Ridder.

By Coty Davis38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Atlanta's pass rush needs immense help entering next season. One player isn't going to be enough to solve the problem, either. Last season, the Falcons finished with a league-low 18 sacks. Dante Fowler Jr. led the way with 4.5 while 11 other Falcons combined for the other 13.5 takedowns.

The Falcons agreed to terms with former New York Giants pass rusher Lorenzo Carter on a one-year deal this offseason. Carter has experience playing in the 3-4 look, having worked in a similar formation the past two seasons under the direction of former coordinator Patrick Graham.

USATSI_16882104

DeAngelo Malone

USATSI_17615893

DeAngelo Malone

USATSI_11641430

DeAngelo Malone

During his five seasons with the Hilltoppers, Malone recorded 349 career tackles, 59 tackles for losses, 32 sacks, seven pass deflections and an interception.

Earlier in the evening, Atlanta traded up from No. 43 to No. 38 to select Penn State pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie. A natural 3-4 outside linebacker, Ebiketie shined in his final season with the Nittany Lions, recording 62 tackles,17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks,  and two forced fumbles. 

Barring a trade, the Falcons now move on to Day 3 with three picks. Currently, Atlanta has selected Malone, Ebiketie, receiver Drake London and quarterback Desmond Ridder. 

Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Target Malik Willis Selected By Titans With 90th Pick

By Jeremy Brener4 minutes ago
desmond-ridder-110621-getty-ftr_mpm6orp099dn1dkvugrs8pu1f
News

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder; 'The Next' Deshaun Watson or Ryan Tannehill?

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher22 minutes ago
USATSI_18121537
News

Falcons Select Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder; Future Franchise QB?

By Coty Davis38 minutes ago
Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Pass on Malik Willis, Select Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

By Falcon Report Staff44 minutes ago
download (3)
News

Falcons Double Down On Defense In Second Round; Select LB Troy Andersen At No. 58

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
ArnoldEbiketie1
News

NFL Draft: What Grade Do Falcons Get for Arnold Ebiketie Pick?

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
USATSI_17837499
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Trade Up, Select Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
USATSI_18170353
News

Drake to Drake: How A Rapper's Bet Made USC's London The Falcons Next Star Receiver

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago