Falcons Dream? Titans Re-Sign Standout Pass-Rusher Harold Landry

Dante Fowler Jr. wasn't the right guy for the Atlanta Falcons at pass-rusher after having signed in 2020. Could Harold Landry be the guy who lives up to expectations?

It was a dream for a moment.

The Tennessee Titans' star pass rusher was not franchise tagged before Tuesday's deadline, thus making him a free agent. ... until Tuesday night, when he agreed to stay with the Titans on a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, with $52.5 million guaranteed.

Drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft, Landry has been one of the most consistent outside linebackers in the AFC. And while he won't be a Falcon - he remains a model for what the Falcons must find.

Harold Landry Harold Landry Harold Landry

The Titans' sack leader over the past three seasons is a 25-year-old. When Landry was drafted, he was coached by defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Pees, who currently serves as the Falcons coordinator, retired following the 2019 season and later returned to under former Titans offensive coordinator and current Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Dear Atlanta: Find a guy like this.

Last season, Atlanta finished dead-last in sacks with 18. Fowler recorded a team-high 4.5. The year prior, he only tallied three.

Since arriving in the NFL from Boston College, Landry has recorded at least 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss per season. Last year, he tallied a career-best 12 sacks and 49 quarterback pressures. Landry also recorded 14 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for losses.

Atlanta, which currently has $3.3 million in salary cap space, is expected to restructure multiple contracts in the coming days before free agency begins. WIth the right amount of space, making a play for a Landry-like player could be on the table.

Harold Landry Harold Landry Harold Landry

With a talented NFL Draft class at pass-rusher, and with free agent searching, Atlanta could double-dip and strengthen its glaring weakness. It won't happen in the person of Harold Landry. But it needs to happen.