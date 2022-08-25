Falcons vs. Jets OFFENSE Snap Counts: TEs Fighting For Playing Time, Roster Spot

Perhaps the most interesting training camp battle yet to be resolved for the Atlanta Falcons comes at the tight end position.

Kyle Pitts is undoubtedly the starter, but his backups are up in the air.

Here's a look at Monday night's snap counts against the New York Jets to give us some insight ...

Player Snaps Percentage Leroy Watson, T 27 42 Ryan Neuzil, G 27 42 Tyler Vrabel, T 27 42 Jonotthan Harrison, C 27 42 Justin Shaffer, G 27 42 Desmond Ridder, QB 26 40 Anthony Firkser, TE 25 38 MyCole Pruitt, TE 25 38 Feleipe Franks, QB 24 37 Colby Gossett, G 23 35 Rick Leonard, T 23 35 Jalen Mayfield, G 23 35 Germain Ifedi, T 23 35 Caleb Huntley, RB 23 35 Matt Hennessy, C 23 35 Tyler Allgeier, RB 22 34 John FitzPatrick, TE 22 34 KeeSean Johnson, WR 20 31 Jared Bernhardt, WR 19 29 Geronimo Allison, WR 18 28 Parker Hesse, TE 17 26 Frank Darby, WR 17 26 Damiere Byrd, WR 16 25 Qadree Ollison, RB 15 23 Drew Dalman, C 15 23 Elijah Wilkinson, T 15 23 Jake Matthews, T 15 23 Chris Lindstrom, G 15 23 Kaleb McGary, T 15 23 Marcus Mariota, QB 15 23 John Raine, TE 14 22 KhaDarel Hodge, WR 12 18 Bryan Edwards, WR 12 18 Stanley Berryhill, WR 11 17 Cameron Batson, WR 9 14 Avery Williams, RB 8 12 Keith Smith, FB 6 9 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR 6 9 Damien Williams, RB 4 6 Kyle Pitts, TE 3 5 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB 1 2

Last season, head coach Arthur Smith carried four tight ends on the roster, so it appears the five tight ends outside of Pitts are competing for three spots.

If the roster spots were determined by who got more snaps in Monday night's contest, former Tennessee Titans Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt are the favorites.

Sixth-round rookie John FitzPatrick came shortly behind, followed by Parker Hesse and John Raine.

Hesse acted as the team's last tight end in 2021, but with new players familiar with Smith's system and a draft pick gaining more snaps, he might be on the outside looking in by Tuesday.

The team has one more preseason game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars where the tight ends and rest of the players on the roster bubble will have one last chance to prove themselves worthy of a spot on the team.