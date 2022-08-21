If the Atlanta Falcons are going to improve in 2022, the defensive line and pass rush will have to improve drastically.

Part of that improvement comes with the development of second-year lineman Ta'Quon Graham. And according to head coach Arthur Smith, Graham has improved a lot during training camp.

"I think (Graham) has had a good camp," Smith said. I want to see that, obviously, on Sundays, but everything he's done so far, he looks like he's made a significant leap, and hopefully he shows up on the games."

While the 23-year-old started five games during his rookie campaign, he's still searching for his first career sack. However, Atlanta drafted Graham knowing he's a big-time athlete (90th percentile in 40-yard dash and broad jump) with untapped potential as a pass rusher.

Graham totaled 17.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over the final 21 games of his Longhorns career and notched two tackles for loss in his opening NFL season. As the season progresses, the Falcons will hope to see an improved plan of attack from Graham, a clear sign that he's poised to make the common second-year jump.

The Falcons need somebody to step up inside, and Graham, now equipped with 13 games of experience and a full offseason under his belt, will be given an opportunity to prove he can solve Atlanta's interior pass rush woes.

Graham and the Falcons are set to flash some of their development Monday night when they face the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.