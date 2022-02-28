'Trading Places': Falcons Swap WR Calvin Ridley for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper makes the roster more competitive than an absent Ridley, right?

"Trading Places''? Or "trading problems''?

The Atlanta Falcons have a problem with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who along with his mental health challenge is known to be looking for a "fresh start'' - something even Falcons owner Arthur Blank is acknowledging might mean a trade out of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for financial relief as it involves another standout receiver, Amari Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowler.

Wanna trade Alabama guys?

Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper Calvin Ridley, Arthur Blank

Among all of the speculative media trades floating about, this one - at its core - does solve some issues on both rosters.

Atlanta is in dire need of a No. 1 receiving option for quarterback Matt Ryan, especially as it commits to the idea of making one last run with Ryan as the soon-to-be 37-year-old centerpiece. Ridley, 27, would be just fine as that guy, but ...

Doesn't seem to want to be that guy in Atlanta.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have a proven No. 1 receiver in Cooper, 28, but he is owed $20 million in 2022 - a number that is fully guaranteed if things are unchanged on March 21.

Dallas does have an out in Cooper’s contract, as the Cowboys could cut him before March 21 and save $16 million under the cap - at which time the team's receiver room would be comprised of mostly just CeeDee Lamb.

But there is another way: The Cowboys could make a trade and still save at $16 million ... and then turn around and spent $11 million of it on Ridley's contract.

Is the $5 million in cap savings not enough for Dallas? Would the Cowboys want picks, too? Or, would it be the Falcons who want compensation, for this reason: The Falcons, cap-wise, presently only have about $10 million of space. But between Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett and (gulp!) Ryan, there are ways to move money if the team wishes to create a more competitive roster in 2022.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley Amari Cooper, Jerry Jones

And Amari Cooper makes the roster more competitive than an absent Ridley.

There is a more financially-sound way to deal with Ridley, and that is to trade him for a draft pick, a player who will cost a fraction of what Cooper makes. Maybe that's why, if Dallas and Atlanta ever kick this around, it should be the Falcons asking for the draft picks, and suggesting its the one doing the Cowboys a favor, and not the other way around.