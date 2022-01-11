Options: Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley - Or Convince Him to Stay in Atlanta?

Locked On Falcons: Calvin Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons Need a Fresh Start? Let's Break It Down

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley didn't suit up for the team after Week 7.

Ridley took a leave of absence for "personal reasons" and has yet to return to the team after over two months.

The team exercised Ridley's fifth-year option last offseason and he's expected to make over $11 million in 2022, but the Falcons might not be the team paying that salary.

The Falcons could look to send Ridley to a new destination for a fresh start and could receive some extra draft compensation to help further the team along in its rebuild.

But the team could also hold out and hope that Ridley returns.

There isn't a whole lot of depth at the receiver position, especially considering the fact that Russell Gage and Cordarrelle Patterson will each hit the free agent market in March. Olamide Zacchaeus is also a restricted free agent.

Sending Ridley away could turn a small hole into a gaping one, and the team will have more decisions to make by trading away their Pro Bowl talent.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses the recent rumors that Ridley may get a "fresh start" someplace else this offseason.

He breaks down what NFL reporter Steve Wyche told an Atlanta-based sports talk radio show earlier this week about the potential for Ridley and the Falcons to part ways this offseason.

Then, he revisits a March rant about the potential of trading Ridley and breaks down why he got that so wrong.

Then, he discusses what type of trade value Ridley could net, how it impacts Gage's future in Atlanta, and whether or not the Falcons could find an adequate replacement in the draft or free agency this offseason.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.