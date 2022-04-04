Skip to main content

Terry McLaurin Trade Rumors: Should Atlanta Monitor His Availability?

The Atlanta Falcons need some help at wide receiver. Should Terry McLaurin be on their radar?

One of the more underrated wide receivers in the league has been getting more attention recently.

Terry McLaurin is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season for the Washington Commanders. The two sides are expected to discuss a contract extension after the 2022 NFL Draft. It is clear that the Commanders want to keep their No. 1 option in D.C. but will the price tag be too high?

D.K. Metcalf

Marcus Mariota

Desmond Ridder

The recent contracts of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have completely changed the receiver market. McLaurin will not reach those heights but he is well within range of getting a deal worth $20 million per year.

What makes McLaurin’s career so impressive is that he has turned into one of the top pass catchers in the league without a stable quarterback. Since the Ohio State product entered the league in 2019, he has played with eight different starting quarterbacks. This means that he is used to being the top option within the offense with little talent under center.

The Atlanta Falcons should be on notice just in case the Commanders do not get a deal done with McLaurin. Atlanta has been decimated at wide receiver. Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season while Russell Gage left town for Tampa Bay. This leaves Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson as the main weapons within the offense.

Not only is McLaurin extremely talented, he is tough and knows how to be a leader. He finds ways to get open facing many double teams over the course of games. This is because Washington rarely had another threat that warranted attention.

Calvin Ridley

Russell Gage

Kyle Pitts

If a contract extension is not completed this offseason, the Commanders could place the franchise tag on McLaurin for the 2023 season. They would pay their No. 1 receiver $20.16 million if this were to happen. Washington might not want to get to this point, so if a deal is not done, trade rumors could intensify quickly.

The Falcons currently hold the eighth pick in the draft and it is likely they look for some more offensive firepower to aid Marcus Mariota. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could be targeted and monitoring another former Buckeye could be in the cards.

Regardless of whether they go through the draft, free agency or the trade market, the Falcons should be doing anything they can to improve their receiving corps.

