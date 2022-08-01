New Energy: Why Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Can Feel New Flame in Year 3

A.J. Terrell can feel the energy as July comes to a close in Atlanta. The third-year Atlanta Falcons cornerback has been through the rigorous days of training camp, but this season feels different.

"Practice has been competitive these past four days," Terrell said Saturday following practice. "There's just energy. Everybody is just ready to go, so you like to see that type of stuff ... it's what we need and we need it."

Terrell isn't in need of another breakout season, though the Falcons wouldn't be opposed to him expanding on his All-Pro season from 2021. Year 1 adjusting to the pros can with its bumps and bruises. Year 2 was one fans and coach Arthur Smith soon won't forget.

The Falcons are entering a rebuild. Even if Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot still are looking to compete on Sundays, everyone in the building understands this season is about finding a foundation.

Terrell is already a part of the foundation. So is tight end Kyle Pitts. Everyone else? That's what competition in camp is all about.

"There's a lot of new faces," Terrell said. "It's about building chemistry. We're on the right path."

Offensively, the Falcons could be hitting the stall button. After 14 seasons, Atlanta is changing at the game's most important position. Matt Ryan now will look to win a title in Indianapolis. Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder will hope to show the front office that one of them can be a viable starter for the future.

One positive Terrell can see is the improvement of first-round receiver Drake London. Working against him in practice, the former USC pass-catcher looked as if he was still adjusting to life in the pros during OTAs and minicamp.

It's second nature just several practices in.

"Everyday I feel like he's getting comfortable and is starting to get the playbook down," Terrell said of London. "He moves a little bit different. It's more confident with his route-running and know what he has to do. Every time we go against each other, he brings that edge."

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees told reporters that he hopes the Falcons will establish a new culture by the season's end. As practice concluded Saturday, a fight broke out between offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton.

Other players were involved with breaking up the scuffle. Terrell wasn't one of them, saying how he wants to "conserve his energy" for another round of practice.

After all, how many cornerbacks are facing a Pro Bowl tight end and rising receiver nearly every snap?

"I ain't got time for that," Terrell joked. "Let them deal with that and move onto the next play."