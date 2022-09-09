Skip to main content

Saints vs. Falcons Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

The Falcons and Saints enter 2022 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's how to watch, listen, and all the betting info you need.
The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to kick off the 2022 NFL season for both teams. There are plenty of storylines to follow as both teams enter new eras in their respective organizations.

For the Saints, gone is longtime coach Sean Payton, as he's moved on to the broadcast booth, and in is former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

In Atlanta, it's the first time since the 2008 season that the Falcons will take the field without former quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March as part of Atlanta's rebuilding efforts.

In for Ryan under center will be NFL journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was named the starter very early on in training camp. Mariota was competing with former Cincinnati Bearcat and rookie third-round pick Desmon Ridder, who is thought of as the future of Atlanta football.

The Saints welcome back Jameis Winston at quarterback after he missed the final nine games of last season after being injured in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Darren Hall and rookie wideout Drake London are listed as questionable on this week's injury report for Atlanta, while New Orleans listed five players as questionable, including receivers Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith.

WHAT: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (74,295)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Drew Dalman Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Shares Details on 'Tough' Competition at Center

Arthur Smith tabbed Drew Dalman as the team's starting center.

By Jeremy Brener
Dean Pees Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Coach Dean Pees Enjoys 'Rewarding' Offseason Program

There's a new atmosphere forming inside Atlanta's defense.

By Daniel Flick
Mykal Walker

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has Major 'Confidence' in LB Mykal Walker

Atlanta will have two new starters at inside linebacker when the season kicks off Sunday, meaning a new communicator for the defense.

By Daniel Flick

TELEVISION: WAGA-TV Fox 5 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WZGC-FM 92.9 The Game

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Atlanta Falcons +5.5

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Falcons +188, Saints -225

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Falcon Report.

