Saints vs. Falcons Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to kick off the 2022 NFL season for both teams. There are plenty of storylines to follow as both teams enter new eras in their respective organizations.

For the Saints, gone is longtime coach Sean Payton, as he's moved on to the broadcast booth, and in is former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

In Atlanta, it's the first time since the 2008 season that the Falcons will take the field without former quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March as part of Atlanta's rebuilding efforts.

In for Ryan under center will be NFL journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was named the starter very early on in training camp. Mariota was competing with former Cincinnati Bearcat and rookie third-round pick Desmon Ridder, who is thought of as the future of Atlanta football.

via ESPN

The Saints welcome back Jameis Winston at quarterback after he missed the final nine games of last season after being injured in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Darren Hall and rookie wideout Drake London are listed as questionable on this week's injury report for Atlanta, while New Orleans listed five players as questionable, including receivers Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith.

WHAT: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (74,295)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WAGA-TV Fox 5 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WZGC-FM 92.9 The Game

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Atlanta Falcons +5.5

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Falcons +188, Saints -225

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Falcon Report.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.