The Atlanta Falcons knew that this season was an important one for both the present and the future. Former general manager Thomas Dimitroff tried to make several big moves to not only improve the depth on the team but to improve the overall talent.

Between draft picks and free agency signings, some moves have worked out better than others, but ultimately they have not the impact that many have thought because the Falcons are 2-6 on the season. Let's take a look at some of the moves that Dimitroff made to see how they have faired so far this season.

Pass Rush

The Falcons needed to improve a lackluster pass rush, so they brought in Dante Fowler Jr., but it has not made the impact that they thought it would have. In 2019, he recorded 11.5 sacks playing with the Los Angeles Rams. Through eight games this season, Fowler Jr only has two. In addition to the sacks, he has 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Last season was a career year for him, and before that he had never recorded more than eight sacks in one season before, so it was not a sure thing that he would be able to have that sort of production again.

Dimitroff also spent a second-round pick on former Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. He has only played in three games so, far missing games due to injury and being on the reserve/ COVID-19 list.

Rushing Attack

Todd Gurley II came to Atlanta to improve a running game that ranked towards the bottom of the league in 2019. Devonta Freeman was the team's leading rusher with 656 yards, and Gurley has 531 so far through eight games, so it has been a success.

The former LA Ram also leads the league in touchdowns. He made a big mistake scoring a touchdown last week late in a game against the Detroit Lions, which led to the Falcons blowing another fourth-quarter lead.

Many wanted the Falcons to add another running back to give Gurley some relief, but while the running game has not been exceptional, it has been serviceable.

Pass Defense

Dimitroff came under fire for taking cornerback AJ Terrell with the No. 16 pick in the draft. After releasing Desmond Trufant in the offseason, the Falcons had a hole at corner. For as much flack as the move got, Terrell has played better than expected. After missing two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he has one interception and one pass defended on the season to go along with 29 tackles.

In coverage, Terrell is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 78 percent of their passes, and an average of 13 yards per completion.

The Falcons tried to make high impact moves during the offseason, but halfway through the season, the moves have not materialized how everyone had imagined.