A Bigger Mykal Walker Poised to Break Out for Atlanta Falcons

A bigger, stronger Mykal Walker reported to Atlanta Falcons training camp, and big things are expected from the second year linebacker.

Mykal Walker was named to the PFF All-Rookie Team after his 2020 season. And now, maybe the Atlanta Falcons linebacker is ready to be better - by being bigger.

A big part of his inclusion in that honors squad was his ability in coverage. He played last year at 6-3 and 220 pounds. Walker was a fourth-round selection out of Fresno State in the 2020 NFL Draft.

PFF said of Walker:

Walker is one of the players who shined in a more limited role. Across 387 defensive snaps this season, he earned a 74.0 overall grade that included a 90.7 grade in coverage. Walker allowed just 74 passing yards into his coverage on 152 coverage snaps all season.

Walker has been busy in the offseason and tells reporters at Falcons training camp that he has bulked up to 240 pounds.

The additional weight will help him be a more versatile player in his second season in Atlanta. His 6'3 frame should carry the extra 20 pounds without negatively affecting his agility.

READ MORE: 10 Things to Watch at Falcons Training Camp

The added bulk should help him against the run taking on blockers. New defensive coordinator Dean Peas runs a base 3-4 defense and his linebackers will be exposed to offensive linemen, fullbacks, and tight ends more often.

Fellow linebackers Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones led the Falcons in tackles in 2020 with 117 and 116 respectively. Along with Walker they form a young, dynamic linebacking core that should be a strength of the Falcons defense.

Walker played 16 games and started six as a rookie. He registered 45 tackles, and should see his time on the field and his production increase in Year 2.

An increase in production that goes along with an increase in size.