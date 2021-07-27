Brother of Falcons Player Dante Fowler Arrested for Murder

Donterio Fowler’s defense lawyer, Michael Grieco, issued a statement claiming innocence on the part of his client.

Two Florida men, one of them the brother of Atlanta Falcons player Dante Fowler, have been arrested on murder charges.

Donterio Rashad Fowler, 25, and Keondre Quamar Fields, 23, were being held without bail Tuesday following their arrests, according to jail records, reports the AP.

“We are anxiously awaiting young Donterio’s transfer to Miami so we can secure his swift release,” Grieco said. “Although little information is currently available, the one thing I am certain of is that Mr. Fowler has committed no crime.”

Fowler is the brother of Dante Fowler, 26, a Falcons defensive end who played college football at the University of Florida and grew up in St. Petersburg.

Donterio Fowler and Fields are charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 2, 2016, killing of Michael Zaldua, a 23-year-old Florida International University student.

Zaldua was killed in a parking garage near FIU. Drugs, cash and a handgun were reportedly found in Zaldua’s car.

Fowler and Fields, both of whom live in Pinellas County, will likely be extradited to Miami to face the charges.

Grieco said he intends to seek his client's release on bail.

The Falcons brought in Dante Fowler as a free agent in 2020 with hopes of addressing the team's lack of quarterback pressure. Atlanta signed Fowler to a big-money three-year $45 mil contract. Fowler agreed to a pay cut this year with the Falcons, who report today to their NFL training camp.