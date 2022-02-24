Calvin Ridley Trade: Falcons WR Top 5 Landing Spots

Technically, the Falcons "have'' the contract of Ridley, but his desire for a "fresh start'' seems to be an open NFL secret.

"Win the trade.''

The Atlanta Falcons, in the sugar-plum vision of some, could right about how have a receiving corps made up of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts.

Alas, they only have the super-rookie tight end Pitts.

Technically, they also "have'' the contract of Ridley, but his desire for a "fresh start'' seems to be an open NFL secret. The Falcons therefore must begin putting down the groundwork for a trade - assuming Ridley's mental health issues allow him to return to football - and their challenge is going to be this:

Other NFL teams suspect Ridley wants to play ... but that he doesn't want to play in Atlanta. That puts the Falcons over a barrel. And yet GM Terry Fontenot must "win the trade.''

That's why owner Arthur Blank pays him the big bucks.

We've got our top five potential "wins'' in a deal-away of Ridley:

1 - Miami Dolphins: Two Alabama guys - Jaylen Waddle and Ridley - working with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ... another Alabama guy? It's a fit.

Meanwhile, Ridley, a native of the Miami area, recently liked (and then erased) a social media post connecting him to his hometown Dolphins.

2 - New England Patriots: Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a master of reclamation projects, especially at wide receiver. The concern about trading with Belichick?

You're usually not the one who "wins the trade.''

3 - Las Vegas Raiders: Raiders people will whisper to you that they believe playoff success could've happened with top-notch personnel at wide receiver.

Las Vegas is going to draft a receiver. Or ... take a Falcons phone call?

4 - New York Giants: The Giants keep swinging and missing at the receiver spot. They've made a commitment to young QB Daniel Jones.

Ridley's presence in New York might salvage his.

5). Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags have a tough time luring talent to Jacksonville via other avenues. But this? It puts Ridley back in his home state, and it creates a potential superstar tandem of Trevor Lawrence and Ridley.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Ridley. There will be an issue of trade cost, as so much is unknown. Conditional picks are in play. But "winning the trade'' is the best Falcons play of all.