Panthers vs. Falcons Inactives: CB A.J. Terrell OUT; Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) hope to claim first place in the NFC South and get back to .500 today against the Carolina Panthers (2-5), but they'll do so without top cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Terrell suffered a hamstring injury back in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers and re-aggravated it a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the Falcons aren't taking any chances today and will sit him against the Panthers.
He joins a slew of defensive backs on the injury report, including safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring). Hawkins is out today after not clearing concussion protocol, but Alford will play despite being limited in practice all week.
Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...
CB A.J. Terrell
SS Jaylinn Hawkins
ILB Nate Landman
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
For the Panthers, running back Chuba Hubbard, who saw an expanded role last week after the Christian McCaffrey trade, is inactive this week with an ankle injury. This means D'Onta Foreman should see the lion's share of carries out of the Panthers backfield.
Here's a look at the Panthers inactives ...
WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
LB Arron Mosby
DT Daviyon Nixon
OT Larnel Coleman
The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
