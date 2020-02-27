INDIANAPOLIS — There’s little to no chance that former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will wear a Falcons uniform next season.

Atlanta has the 16th overall pick while Young is not expected to make it through the first two selections.

The number two pick is still too low, in Young’s eyes.

“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft,” Young said during media availability at the NFL Combine Thursday. “I think I showed it on my tape.”

He showed it in the stat-sheet, too, recording a ridiculous 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 2019 on his way to becoming a Heisman finalist while walking away with the Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

That’s not to mention he achieved all of this while missing two games due to an NCAA suspension in the middle of the regular season.

If it weren’t for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Young would likely be a shoe-in for the first overall pick. As a result, Young will not be participating in testing tomorrow during the combine. Instead, he will take part in position-specific drills as Ohio State’s Pro Day.

“I’m not trying to waste time being a combine athlete,” Young said.

Despite a historic season statistically, Young was kept relatively quiet down the stretch in games against Michigan, Wisconsin and Clemson, as he failed to record a sack in Ohio State’s final three games.

To Young, he’s confident sound football minds will be able to see through the statistical drop-off.

“A lot of people may not know how to study the tape or may not know how to watch football, but if you know, you know I made an impact,” Young said. “Being the best defensive end isn’t about sacks. It’s about being the most disruptive player on the field.”

Young will likely make for a disruptive force as early as next season on Sundays. Just not for the Falcons.