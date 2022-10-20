Bengals QB Joe Burrow Preparing For 'Really Smart' Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing this week to face one of the rising stars at the quarterback position ... Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow.

It wasn't an accident when Burrow led the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl in just the second season of his career, and he's hoping to do the same this season.

The next hurdle in their AFC title defense? Atlanta, who has impressed Burrow in his own preparation on film.

“They like to mix up their coverages," Burrow said. "They have really smart players, it seems because they’re able to run a lot of different things. We’ll see what they’re plan is against us.”

The Falcons' defense has mixed it up, especially considering the fact that a couple players have been in and out of the lineup. Cornerback Casey Hayward landed on Injured Reserve (IR) this week with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Mykal Walker and cornerback A.J. Terrell's statuses are up in the air this week.

With the infusion of youth in all three phases of the defense, the unit creates an aura of mystery, forcing opponents to adapt. The Falcons defense will look to do that for Burrow this week and move above .500 for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons face the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

