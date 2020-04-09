Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

C.J. Henderson would bring shutdown potential to Atlanta’s depleted secondary

Chris Vinel

If C.J. Henderson got his way and could pick any NFL wide receiver to line up against, he would choose Julio Jones.

If the Atlanta Falcons get their way in this month’s draft, Henderson might be standing next to Jones as his teammate in the fall.

Henderson, 21, is confident, comfortable and ready to challenge himself.

From his freshman year on, the cornerback challenged himself at the University of Florida, starting 27 games and solidifying himself as one of the best man-to-man defenders in the Southeastern Conference. In December, he announced he was skipping the Orange Bowl and his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I just felt like I was ready for the next level, the next challenge, and wanted to challenge myself,” Henderson said at February’s NFL Combine.

The NFL world thinks he’s ready, too. He is being projected as a mid-first-round pick and a potential Falcons candidate at No. 16. Last month, Atlanta cut its top cornerback, Desmond Trufant.

“I'd definitely rank myself No. 1 (for corner prospects),” Henderson said. “I expect everyone else to rank themselves the same. I highly respect the rest of the corners. What separates me is that I'm a competitor, and I'm very smart.”

At the combine, Henderson ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and put up 20 reps on the bench press. His 27 college starts were productive, too, helping him lay claim to the top corner prospect designation. In his career, he recorded 93 tackles, four sacks and six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

But last season, he didn’t intercept a single pass.

“The chances were the same,” Henderson said. “I just had to make a lot better of my opportunities, you know, take advantage of those. Few dropped interceptions, things like that.”

He also dealt with an ankle injury for all but the first two weeks of the season.

The critics haven’t dampened his hopes and excitement, though.

On April 2, he tweeted, “They must’ve forgot... 4/23 can’t wait.”

April 23 is the first day of the draft. Henderson said it will be a blessing to go to any team.

Once in the NFL, he’ll have to defend guys like Julio Jones. That just thrills him.

“He's one of the best in the game right now,” Henderson said of Jones. “I'd say that would be great. It'd be a great competition to me. I’d just study his game, watch his film and defend him from there.”

And if the Falcons draft Henderson, at least he’ll get to line up against Jones in practice.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grady Jarrett to provide nearly 5,000 meals to first responders this month

The veteran Falcon standout is showing his appreciation to those on the front lines in Rockdale County.

Rashad Milligan

Saving the Falcons: From rumors to uniforms, which means, what?

Moments before the Atlanta Falcons shocked everybody Wednesday morning by releasing the look of their new uniforms six days early, I was set to post a video.

Terence Moore

Falcons release new uniforms after Twitter leaks surface Tuesday afternoon

The Atlanta Falcons released their new uniforms Wednesday morning.

Zach Hood

by

UrbanSombrero

VIDEO- 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Saints K Tom Dempsey passes away, Cam Newton's search for a new home

When will Cam Newton find a new home?

Dave Holcomb

Hurst excited to play in Falcons "Air-Raid" offense

The Atlanta Falcons new tight end comes to town from Baltimore excited to play with Matt Ryan in a dynamic offense

Christian Crittenden

Three Falcons make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Three Falcons -- two current, one former -- made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released Monday. Were any other Atlanta players snubbed?

Chris Vinel

Falcons new uniforms allegedly leak on Twitter

'Leaks' are driving even more speculation.

Zach Hood

Are the Falcons dropping hints about their new uniforms?

Speculation is rampant.

Zach Hood

The Falcons have a problem, and Trevon Diggs could be the solution

The Falcons currently don't have much help at the cornerback, and Trevon Diggs could be the player the Falcons decide to draft in the first-round to fix that.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 9: a virtual draft, Grady Jarrett and Wrestlemania

With the 2020 NFL Draft being less than three weeks away, what do you think of its new virtual format? What does it mean for the NFL going forward? Where does Grady Jarrett rank among NFL defensive tackles? Who is the biggest Falcons draft bust of all-time? Which current Falcon would you choose as your Wrestlemania tag-team partner?

Chris Vinel