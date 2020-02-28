VIDEO: Reactions live from the 2020 NFL Combine
Brady Pfister
Brady and Chris talk with defensive backs Antione Winfield Jr. and Kristian Fulton as defensive media availability ends at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
D.J. Wonnum and Chauncey Rivers grew up together. "We’re really like brothers," Rivers said. They played together at Stephenson High School about 30 minutes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now, after four years of college away from their hometown, they would love the chance to return in Falcons uniforms.
Chris Vinel