VIDEO: Reactions live from the 2020 NFL Combine

Brady Pfister

Brady and Chris talk with defensive backs Antione Winfield Jr. and Kristian Fulton as defensive media availability ends at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

Javon Kinlaw: “I’m not even supposed to be here”

Are the Atlanta Falcons about to make Javon Kinlaw's dreams come true? From being homeless, to junior college, to the first round of the NFL Draft, Kinlaw provides positivity and a great story.

Chris Vinel

CBS Sports latest mock draft gives the Falcons defensive interior help

The Falcons biggest need continues to be on the defensive line.

Malik Brown

High school teammates hope to return to Atlanta

D.J. Wonnum and Chauncey Rivers grew up together. "We’re really like brothers," Rivers said. They played together at Stephenson High School about 30 minutes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now, after four years of college away from their hometown, they would love the chance to return in Falcons uniforms.

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Chase Young says he's the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Chase Young tells reporters at the NFL Combine that he is the best player in the draft.

Brady Pfister

K'Lavon Chaisson is the NFL Draft's most confident player

The LSU Tiger does not lack self belief.

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons 2020 offseason roundtable: Part 4

What will year two look like with Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator?

Zach Hood

PFF releases top 10 QB prospects in the 2020 Draft

Who is your pick?

Brady Pfister

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Wide receivers

Who is the greatest wide receiver the Atlanta Falcons have ever drafted?

Dave Holcomb

The Falcons are "very interested" in Cam Akers

The Atlanta Falcons need help at running back. Will they take a chance on Florida State running back Cam Akers?

Christian Crittenden

A look back at the G.O.A.T.

With a broken bone in his foot.

Rashad Milligan