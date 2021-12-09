Cordarrelle Patterson Dissed in NFL Ranking - and Why It OK

Pro Football Focus reveals its Top 75 Free Agents for 2022, and you have to scroll way, way down to find Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

That seems awfully low for a player PFF ranks as the No. 1 running back in the NFL this year.

Patterson signed a one-year contract with the Falcons prior to his breakout season in Atlanta, and he's due a hefty bump from the $3 million he'll earn this year.

Patterson's age may be playing against him at a player in his 30's, but he hasn't been a running back his entire career and we will argue shows very little wear on the tread.

Prior to this season, Patterson had just 167 carries and 216 receptions. He's already set a career high in rushing attempts and is a shoe-in to set a career mark in receptions as well.

And maybe that's what is holding him back in PFF's rankings. Is this a fluke year for a 30-year-old? Or did Falcons head coach Arthur Smith unlock the blueprint for getting the most out of his hybrid athlete?

Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving touchdowns. He is unquestionably the team's MVP this season as seen when he missed parts of two games earlier this year.

Patterson missed the second half against the Dallas Cowboys and the entire game against the New England Patriots. The Falcons didn't manage a single point in his absence.

As an example of our thinking: As starved as the Falcons are for a pass rush, Patterson would mean more to the Falcons next season than 32-year-old Von Miller, who checks in on PFF's list at No. 5. The aging outside linebacker has just 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun also makes the list, checking in at 40. Oluokun second in the NFL in tackles and is just 26 years old. The market may be stronger for him than PFF anticipates as well.

PFF projects Patterson's contract to be two years at $12 million with $8.25 million guaranteed. That's similar money to the three-year deal we proposed last month, though it might take a bit more guaranteed money.

The Falcons can only hope the market is as soft for Patterson as PFF projects. There aren't many players on the list they would trade Patterson for, in our estimation, and they don't have a lot of money to spend.