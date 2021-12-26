Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons Rely On Rookie TE Kyle Pitts, Top Lions For 1st 'Home' Win

    With the Lions in town, and with this season of Atlanta Falcons oddities, one issue stands out as the most odd.
    Author:

    In a season of Atlanta Falcons oddities, the inability to win a true "home game'' may be the oddest of all.

    First-year coach Arthur Smith's team entered the weekend holding both mathematical chances of a winning season and a playoff berth ... while also being winless at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Atlanta 20, Detroit 16 on Sunday changed some of that for the better.

    It took survival of a wild last few ticks, first because the Lions recovered a Russell Gage fumble on third down with 2:18 left, and then because Atlanta recorded an interception at the 1-yard line from Foye Oluokun to close it.

    The tight end contribution of Hayden Hurst, with his fourth-quarter TD of 12 yards was clutch ...

    And in the end, the Falcons are now 7-8 with two game remaining. They have developed, under Smith, into something above a have-not - while having victimized a 2-12-1 Lions team that is the very definition of that.

    The Lions, under their own first-year coach in Dan Campbell and playing without starting quarterback Jared Goff (COVID, with Tim Boyle in his spot) were able to get little going against Atlanta coordinator Dean Pees' defense. Meanwhile, Atlanta QB Matt Ryan (18 of 24, 215 yards) used the weaponry around him - Hurst, but also Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, mostly - to out-talent the visitors.

    Recommended Articles

    pitts atl det
    Play

    Falcons Rely On TEs, Top Lions For 1st 'Home' Win

    With the Lions in town, and with this season of Atlanta Falcons oddities, one issue stands out as the most odd.

    5 minutes ago
    ryan det blue
    Play

    WATCH: Matt Ryan Ties Eli Manning For 9th-Most Passing Touchdowns of All-Time

    Matt Ryan continues to etch his way into the record books.

    26 minutes ago
    falcons-lions
    Play

    Falcons, Lions Tied 10-10 at Halftime

    Falcons and Lions are tied at halftime after a rough Atlanta start.

    1 hour ago

    Pitts totaled 102 yards on six catches, putting him alongside Chicago's Mike Ditka as the only tight ends to surpass 900 yards as rookies. And Patterson, though he had only seven carries (as did Mike Davis), scored his 11th TD.

    The Falcons had been 0-5 in Atlanta this season; a technical "home game'' win came over the Jets in London in October.

    Through it all - the change in organizational leadership, the Julio Jones trade, the Calvin Ridley leave of absence, and of course, COVID - the weirdest occurrence was the absence of success at home.

    "I love the passion of our fans and we need to reward them with the home win,'' Smith said this week. "That’s not lost on us.”

    Another oddity: Entering Sunday, the road team had won the last five games in the series.

    But this Lions team, even with Gage's giveaway, isn't up to that; they are now 0-7-1 on the road this season as they gear up for a top slot in the April NFL Draft.

    Atlanta will likely soon turn the page to the draft as well, as the odds are stacked against the Falcons as it regards the playoffs. But on this day, Atlanta separated itself from the dregs of the NFL, kept alive some hope, and rewarded the "passion of the fans.''

    ryan pat atl det
    ryan det blue
    det atl ryan sack
    hayden hurst lions
    atl det rb
    amon atl det
    det atl qb
    cord det td atl
    atl det man
    atl det blank smith
    cord fan atl det

    pitts atl det
    News

    Falcons Rely On TEs, Top Lions For 1st 'Home' Win

    5 minutes ago
    ryan det blue
    News

    WATCH: Matt Ryan Ties Eli Manning For 9th-Most Passing Touchdowns of All-Time

    26 minutes ago
    falcons-lions
    News

    Falcons, Lions Tied 10-10 at Halftime

    1 hour ago
    cord fan atl det
    News

    WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board

    1 hour ago
    the-lions-x-factor-for-2021-nfl-season-and-its-not_copy
    News

    Falcons vs. Lions: Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift & Key WR OUT

    3 hours ago
    falcons santa
    News

    Falcons Christmas Gifts? Our 3 Holiday Wishes

    Dec 25, 2021
    hayden hurst lions
    News

    Falcons vs. Lions GAMEDAY: Win at Home or Go Home?

    Dec 24, 2021
    Tajae Sharpe
    News

    Lions at Falcons: Final Injury Report

    Dec 24, 2021