Skip to main content

Breakout Player of the Year Cordarrelle Patterson

Pro Football Focus honored journeyman after career year

Cordarrelle Patterson has been in the NFL since 2013, but it took Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons to unlock his potential in 2021.

And they did so by playing Patterson primarily as a running back.

The 30-year-old Patterson, originally a first-round draft pick at wide receiver by the Minnesota Vikings, set career highs in receiving yards (548), receiving touchdowns (5), rushing yards (618) and rushing touchdowns (6).

For his good work, he was named the Breakout Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.

Patterson has always shown potential with the ball in his hands. He’s been first-team All-Pro as a kickoff returner four different times, including 2019 and 2020 with the Chicago Bears.

Recommended Articles

Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
Play

Breakout Player of the Year Cordarrelle Patterson

Pro Football Focus honored journeyman after career year

22 seconds ago
22 seconds ago
Falcons - Payton
Play

No Payton? No Brady? New NFC South Would Appeal to Falcons

Landscape of Falcons' division could change drastically with departure of two legends

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
matt malik atl
Play

Could Falcons Keep Matt Ryan & Draft 'Electrifying' QB at No. 8?

The Atlanta Falcons could hold onto Matt Ryan and get the most talent quarterback in the NFL Draft.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The New England Patriots dabbled with the idea of playing Patterson out of the backfield instead of receiver. He had 42 carries for 228 yards in 2018.

The Bears continued the trend and Patterson set a career high for carries with 64 in 2020. He nearly doubled that in 2021 with the Falcons, with 153 rushing attempts.

Patterson was arguably the MVP of the Atlanta Falcons. He was injured in the second quarter Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Falcons failed to score a point in the following six quarters.

Patterson signed a one-year contract with the Falcons prior to the season and is set to hit free agency. Spotrac puts Patterson’s value at $9.1 million as a free agent, which would likely put him out of the Falcons' price range.

Atlanta has to hope the market isn’t quite as hot for a soon to be 31-year-old running back who needed nine seasons and five teams to have his breakout year. 

Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
News

Breakout Player of the Year Cordarrelle Patterson

22 seconds ago
Falcons - Payton
News

No Payton? No Brady? New NFC South Would Appeal to Falcons

1 hour ago
matt malik atl
News

Could Falcons Keep Matt Ryan & Draft 'Electrifying' QB at No. 8?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17010566
Draft

Should Falcons Draft 'A.J. Brown 2.0' Treylon Burks of Arkansas?

16 hours ago
Rashaad Coward New Atlanta Falcons Signing
News

Falcons Sign O-Line Help with Ex Steelers, Bears Starter

20 hours ago
Julio Jones Former Atlanta Falcon
News

Julio Jones' 2021 Season Ends with a Dud

23 hours ago
troy payton
News

Saints Coach Sean Payton Quitting to Replace Cowboys Ex Troy Aikman on TV?

Jan 24, 2022
buccaneers-news-antonio-brown-releases-alleged-text-messages-with-bruce-arians-from-before-week-17-1024x547
News

Antonio Brown Trolls Bucs after Playoff Exit

Jan 23, 2022