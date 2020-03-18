Report: Dante Fowler Jr. expected to sign with Falcons

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting that the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. are nearing an agreement. Rapoport is reporting that it is a three-year pact, and that the decision for Fowler was effectively between the Falcons and his former team, the Los Angeles Rams:

Rapoport added that the deal is worth up to $48 million.

Fowler has long been rumored to be interested in playing for the Falcons due to his history with Dan Quinn, a relationship that goes back to Fowler's days at the University of Florida. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was Fowler's defensive coordinator at the University of Florida in 2012 and helped recruit him to Florida.

Fowler is coming off a career season in which he totaled 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 35 pressures. He will slide to the front of Falcons' stable of pass rushers. Fowler has been a model of durability in the NFL, missing just one game in his four seasons.

Fowler was the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded the rusher to the Rams during the 2018 season.

The former Florida Gator helps fill a great need for Atlanta, who's pass rush struggles have been heavily noted. With the additions of Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater to the division yesterday, pass rush only became even more important for the Falcons. Falcons fans will hope the rusher can maintain the production from last season (his first complete campaign where he looked like a top-5 pick) and become the edge force they have long searched for.

Fowler should represent an upgrade over the departed Vic Beasley, and helps begin to fix the pass rush problem that has plagued Atlanta for years. Someone tell Grady Jarrett that help is on the way.