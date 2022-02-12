Deion Sanders EXCLUSIVE: Would Falcons Great Ever Coach in NFL?

“I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes." - Deion.

NFL legend Deion Sanders is an icon in Atlanta and across the NFL, and he now having success as the coach at Jackson State.

Would “Prime Time" ever want to take his coaching act to the NFL?

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com. "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs.

“I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Coach Prime's' "old-school attributes" are proving successful at the college level. As head coach, Sanders turned the Jackson State program around in just a year and is a dominating presence on the recruiting trail with unprecedented success at the FCS level. In 2021, Sanders put together the first 11-win season in JSU history on the way to the SWAC championship, earning the FCS Coach of the Year Award.

But no, joining the NFL in some capacity - especially as a staffer - is not in his plans.

"I'm not an assistant coach. That is not me," said Sanders. "I am a head coach ... I don't settle for mediocrity whatsoever. You are going to do it this way, we are going to work our butts off, we are going to be a team. The only thing that is individual about you is the way you play."

The perennial Pro Bowler and Hall-of-Famer is widely regarded as the greatest cover cornerback of all time. Sanders is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, the only athlete to hit an MLB home run and score an NFL touchdown in the same week, and the only athlete to have both a reception and an interception in the Super Bowl.

"Neon Deion" scored an NFL touchdown six different ways (interception return, punt return, kickoff return, receiving, rushing, and fumble recovery).And now he is scoring as a college coach.

And that seems just fine with him.