Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Falcons' Deion Sanders rightfully honored with early NFL 100 All-Time team nomination

Dave Holcomb

With this being the 100th season in the NFL, the league is honoring a lot of its stars in a series called the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Former Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders will join the celebrating this weekend.

On Thursday, Sanders became the first defensive back to be named to the All-Time Team. Twelve more defensive backs (six cornerbacks and six safeties) will make the team, which will be announced in a one-hour television special aired on NFL Network at 8 pm Friday, but to tease the episode airing, the league revealed Sanders made the list of greats at the position.

Sanders spent the first five seasons of his career with the Falcons and really took off as a player during his tenure in Atlanta. He made his first three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro teams with the Falcons.

Although he won Super Bowls elsewhere, Sanders played more games and intercepted more passes with the Falcons than any other team he played for during his 14-year career. 

Sanders getting named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team is not a surprise, and it's just one of a long list of honors Sanders has received throughout his career, but it's certainly special. He had a wonderful career, and although it was too short, Falcons fans should be very thankful Sanders played any portion of his career in Atlanta.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Falcons must establish running game to win rematch with Panthers

Dave Holcomb
2

The Atlanta Falcons must get something going on the ground this week against Carolina.

WATCH: Panthers changing offensive coordinators ahead of rematch with Falcons

Dave Holcomb
0

Scott Turner will call offensive plays for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

NFC South Notebook: Head coach turnover has arrived in division

Dave Holcomb
1 0

Carolina and Atlanta could both have head coach openings this offseason.

WATCH: 3 Things to Know about Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell

Dave Holcomb
0

WATCH: 3 offensive players Falcons need to look at before 2019 season ends

Dave Holcomb
0

Here are three young offensive players that need more playing time for the Falcons in December.

WATCH: Slightly premature 2019 NFC Playoff Predictions

Dave Holcomb
0

Just a slightly premature look at the NFC playoff picture.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Falcons nearing bottom after playoff elimination

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons are ranked No. 29 on this week NFL Power Rankings.

Watch: Third Time the Charm for Falcons at Placekicker This Season

Tom Pollin
0

For all the things that have gone wrong for the Falcons in 2019, they got one thing right with Younhoe Koo.

Watch: The Race for a High Draft Pick is On and the Falcons are Perfectly Positioned

Tom Pollin
0

It’s not the race that fans wanted when the season kicked but a top draft pick could make it go down a bit easier.

Watch: The Heat Under Dimitroff’s Seat Should Equal Quinn’s After This Season

Tom Pollin
0

Thomas Dimitroff had one job over everything else, build a solid offensive line. Matt Ryan is paying the price for his failure.