WATCH: Falcons' Deion Sanders rightfully honored with early NFL 100 All-Time team nomination

With this being the 100th season in the NFL, the league is honoring a lot of its stars in a series called the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Former Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders will join the celebrating this weekend.

On Thursday, Sanders became the first defensive back to be named to the All-Time Team. Twelve more defensive backs (six cornerbacks and six safeties) will make the team, which will be announced in a one-hour television special aired on NFL Network at 8 pm Friday, but to tease the episode airing, the league revealed Sanders made the list of greats at the position.

Sanders spent the first five seasons of his career with the Falcons and really took off as a player during his tenure in Atlanta. He made his first three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro teams with the Falcons.

Although he won Super Bowls elsewhere, Sanders played more games and intercepted more passes with the Falcons than any other team he played for during his 14-year career.

Sanders getting named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team is not a surprise, and it's just one of a long list of honors Sanders has received throughout his career, but it's certainly special. He had a wonderful career, and although it was too short, Falcons fans should be very thankful Sanders played any portion of his career in Atlanta.