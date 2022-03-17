Deshaun Watson Trade: 2-Horse Race - Falcons vs. Saints?

The Deshaun Watson saga appears to be heading into the home stretch.

The Atlanta Falcons met with Deshaun Watson Wednesday night, becoming the fourth team to talk him into waiving his no-trade clause and join their team.

This session - termed by colleague Aaron Wilson a "rolling out of the red carpet'' took place not in Watson's present home city of Houston but rather back near his home town of Atlanta.

The Falcons, like the Saints (seen by some as the front-runners), Panthers and Browns before them, have submitted to Houston a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. It be be assumed that the Texans have essentially said "yes'' to the deals on their end.

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted, Wilson reports, at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters (15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville) and "made an impressive presentation about their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback.''

It seems by the looks of it, the Falcons made a strong impression on Watson. But so did their division rival New Orleans Saints, who met with Watson for a second time Wednesday night, according to sources.

Wilson reports that Watson's decision is likely going to come down to the Falcons and Saints.

The Saints are also making the moves necessary to bring Watson to New Orleans. The team restructured four starters' contracts to create $29.9 million in cap space. This could be a coincidence or the timing of these moves could be ironic, but it indicates that the Saints are preparing for Watson to come to New Orleans.

It seems Atlanta is still in the hunt with Watson's roots planted in Georgia, but could he spurn his hometown to join their team's biggest rival? The whole NFL world is about to find out.