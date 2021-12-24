Lions vs. Falcons: Livestream, TV Channel, Start Time and Latest Odds

How to watch, latest lines, TV Channel and start time for the Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday to try and keep their fleeting playoff hopes alive.

Who: Detroit Lions (2-11-1) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: FOX (Commentators: Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Falcons -225 (bet $225 to win $100), Lions +188 (bet $100 to win $199)

Spread: Falcons -5.5, O/U 42.5

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

The Falcons have yet to win a game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in five tries this season. The Lions have won two out of three games including victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, two teams currently holding playoff spots.

The Falcons are relatively healthy going into Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was moved to the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, and starting defensive lineman Tyeler Davison missed Wednesday and Thursday with non-COVID related illness.

For the Lions, leading rusher D'Andre Swift was limited in practice this week. He hasn't played since a November 25th loss to the Chicago Bears.

Craig Reynolds got his first start at running back last week. He had an impressive 26-carry, 112-yard performance in a 30-12 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Another concern for the Lions is starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye missing Wednesday and Thursday with a thumb injury. He has started all 14 games for the Lions. Detroit has the 25th-ranked pass defense and can't afford to lose players in the secondary.

Detroit has the 17th ranked rushing attack compared to the Falcons at 27, however both teams would prefer to run the ball.

The Falcons running game had picked up in the latter part of the season before running into the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Falcons had rushed for over 100 yards in four of their last five games before gaining just 62 against the 49ers.

Atlanta may find the going a bit easier in the trenches against the Lions 28th-ranked rushing defense.