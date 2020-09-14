Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 32: "They Are Who We Thought They Were" (Week 1 Review)

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

WEEK 1 REVIEW

"They are who we thought they were!"

It's been more than 13 years since the late Dennis Green went on an all-time great rant following his Arizona Cardinals' loss on Monday Night Football. Yes, Green was talking about the Chicago Bears, but Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel bring back his immortal words and apply them to the Atlanta Falcons this week.

The Falcons shocked no one in a 38-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, repeating the same formula as the last few playoff-less seasons.

Their offense executed, moving the ball well and relying on the right arm of Matt Ryan. The defense wasn't good.

Last week, Brady and Chris said the defensive unit needed to answer three questions — about the pass rush, Foye Oluokun and the secondary.

Two of those responses are in, and the results could be crippling for this year's Falcons.

WEEK 2 PREVIEW

Atlanta's schedule doesn't get any easier next Sunday when the Falcons travel to Jerry's World and play a good-on-paper Dallas team. The Cowboys lost a tough one to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 but still have Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Co.

And that sets up well to answer the third question ...

