Falcons SI
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 7: Wow, it's been a crazy week (or two)

Brady Pfister

We're back.

Brady and Chris team up on The Dirty Birds Podcast once again after a week away. That break wasn't their choice, though.

Like usual, they recorded a new episode last Monday and scheduled it for release early Tuesday morning. Within two hours, Atlanta made nearly everything they discussed obsolete.

The Falcons opened free agency with a flurry of roster moves, cutting, signing and trading their way to an improved roster on Day One of the legal tampering period.

So, Brady and Chris hit the studio the following day to update their audio. That didn't work either.

The doors were locked due to the novel coronavirus-related shutdowns that have halted much of the United States for the past week.

Now, though in separate places, they're back to give their thoughts on all of the Falcons' moves.

They debate which roster move was the best and which was the worst. The signings of two former Los Angeles Rams, Dante Fowler Jr. and Todd Gurley, are obvious contenders. What can Atlanta fans expect from them this season? Brady and Chris project a whole lot of good.

Due to the moves, the Falcons need to alter their draft priorities. A first-round pass rusher is no longer a necessity, but defensive holes still exit.

Lastly, where does Atlanta slot in the NFC South? 

The Falcons weren't the only busy team last week, as the Panthers added new pieces and the Buccaneers made the splash of the year by inking the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

This week's podcast includes all that and more!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick.

Zach Hood

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft planned for studio, won’t happen in Las Vegas

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, how should the NFL carry out the 2020 Draft?

Chris Vinel

Falcons re-signing Blidi Wreh-Wison to one-year deal

The Falcons were short at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant, so they re-signed Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

Malik Brown

by

Footballfan55

VIDEO: Hurst provides cash friendly alternative to Hooper

Is Hayden Hurst set to be an upgrade over departed Austin Hooper?

Jeremy Johnson

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley? OK

Did the Falcon make the right move to get Todd Gurley? After the Atlanta Falcons whacked running back Devonta Freeman following six seasons with the team, they found enough money despite their shaky salary cap situation to sign Gurley to a one-year deal for $5 million.

Terence Moore

Report: Falcons agree to terms with Justin McCray

Falcons add depth at guard

Jeremy Johnson

Cam Akers would be “ultimate competitor” in Atlanta’s backfield

Too small, too slow, played on a bad football team — Cam Akers has received a lot of criticism. He's fought through all that and more, trying to prove himself and his love of football.

Chris Vinel

by

Footballfan55

Recapping the Julio Jones draft day trade

The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the 2011 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns to select Julio Jones. This is of of general manager Thomas Dimitroff's five draft day trades.

Christian Crittenden

by

Footballfan55

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

by

Riseupfalcons1980

How much will Todd Gurley help the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to sign running back Todd Gurley days after releasing Devonta Freeman. Gurley was released by the Rams Thursday.

Zach Hood

by

Footballfan55