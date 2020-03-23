Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 7: Wow, it's been a crazy week (or two)

We're back.

Brady and Chris team up on The Dirty Birds Podcast once again after a week away. That break wasn't their choice, though.

Like usual, they recorded a new episode last Monday and scheduled it for release early Tuesday morning. Within two hours, Atlanta made nearly everything they discussed obsolete.

The Falcons opened free agency with a flurry of roster moves, cutting, signing and trading their way to an improved roster on Day One of the legal tampering period.

So, Brady and Chris hit the studio the following day to update their audio. That didn't work either.

The doors were locked due to the novel coronavirus-related shutdowns that have halted much of the United States for the past week.

Now, though in separate places, they're back to give their thoughts on all of the Falcons' moves.

They debate which roster move was the best and which was the worst. The signings of two former Los Angeles Rams, Dante Fowler Jr. and Todd Gurley, are obvious contenders. What can Atlanta fans expect from them this season? Brady and Chris project a whole lot of good.

Due to the moves, the Falcons need to alter their draft priorities. A first-round pass rusher is no longer a necessity, but defensive holes still exit.

Lastly, where does Atlanta slot in the NFC South?

The Falcons weren't the only busy team last week, as the Panthers added new pieces and the Buccaneers made the splash of the year by inking the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

This week's podcast includes all that and more!