President says "he believes" 2020 NFL season should start on time in meeting with major sports commissioners

Dave Holcomb

Sports fans have been hammered with bad news lately, but at least this weekend, something good came out of the White House.

On a conference call with commissioners from major league sports across the United States, President Trump reportedly said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September.

The 2020 NFL schedule has not been released and won't be until at least May, but if it follows the usual pattern of beginning the week after Labor Day, the first Sunday of the season will be Sept. 6. In all likelihood, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 3.

But as big NFL fans know, the season usually starts weeks before September with training camp in the middle of July. Preseason games are also played throughout August. While fans and the media often minimize the importance of veterans getting ready for the season through summer camp and preseason contests, those things are essential for rookies, players on the roster bubble and any teams with first-year head coaches or coordinators. 

If the NFL season is going to start on time in September, then Americans will likely need to be able to gather in large crowds by July.

Not to get too political in a sports story, but it's also important to note that Mr. Trump has often changed his tune in regards to coronavirus, wavering between downplaying the virus and warning that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die, during his COVID-19 press briefings. Less than two weeks ago, Mr. Trump said he would like the country to get back to normal and gather in large crowds for Easter on April 12.

That's obviously not going to happen. If the country is lucky, Americans will begin ceasing their social distancing shortly after Memorial Day but Independence Day may be a more realistic goal, which is closing in on the start of training camp.

News

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL's expansion of the playoffs and why an unemployed wide receiver thinks he has more to offer than Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl player Julio Jones. Guess who it is?That's right!

William B. Carver

Most recent NFL playoff expansion feels wrong

NFL owners approved the expansion of the playoffs this week from 12 teams to 14 teams. In layman’s terms that means the NFL will make more money and four more mediocre teams will get an extra game.

Jeremy Johnson

Robert Quinn jokes about deciding free agency with coin flip

Did Robert Quinn really decide his next NFL team by flipping a coin?

Chris Vinel

Dantzler has what Dan Quinn likes in a defensive back

How does Mississippi State cornerback Cameron fit with the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Now that we're closer to the Atlanta Falcons showing us their new uniforms, what do you think? I have my thoughts, and they might surprise you.

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 8 clip: Don't listen to Antonio Brown

Brady and Chris didn't go easy on Antonio Brown during this week's Dirty Birds Podcast. Brown took an unprovoked shot at Julio Jones, and the guys believe he was wrong in doing so.

Brady Pfister

Xavier McKinney can give the Falcons clarification at strong safety

The Falcons need help in the secondary, and drafting Xavier McKinney at no.16 could help boast the position.

Malik Brown

Antonio Brown needs a job before he can come after Julio Jones

Brown still thinks he's the best receiver in the game, even though he isn't in football anymore.

Brady Pfister

Saving the Falcons: Wrong on uniforms? Yes, no

As The World's Biggest Traditionalist in sports, I'm not huge on uniform changes, are you? But I'll give the Falcons a break here, and there's something else. Check it out.

Terence Moore

Video: 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19

When will the NFL be able to release its schedule?

Dave Holcomb