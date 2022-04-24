Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Could Falcons Strengthen Defensive Line With Houston's David Anenih?

The Falcons met with Houston's David Anenih at his Pro Day and could draft him on Day 2.

David Anenih is one of the most underrated defensive prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

USATSI_13505373

David Anenih

Grady Jarrett Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Grady Jarrett

Marlon Davidson Atlanta Falcons

Marlon Davidson

Anenih had an extremely impressive senior season at Houston, recording 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, which has led to him garnering a lot of attention from teams in the draft process.

One of those teams is the Atlanta Falcons. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Anenih spent extended time after his Pro Day with outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

He said the conversation with Monachino went great, who was enamored by Anenih's performance and speed off the ball.

"This means a lot to me," Anenih said. "Since I was a kid, this is what I dreamed about. And it is finally here. All glory to God because my dreams are finally coming true."

He is a projected Day 2 prospect who can be a significant addition to any team's defensive front. Anenih's best attribute is his ability to get after the quarterback. He finished his collegiate career with 20.5 sacks.

Anenih played a major role in helping Houston produce one of the best defensive fronts in the nation.

"He brings something special to the table when it comes to sacking the quarterback," Cougars' coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He has all the skills as a pass rusher. He gained weight and recorded one of the biggest wingspans in this draft."

Dean Pees Atlanta Falcons

Dean Pees

Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley

Arthur Smith

Terry Fontenot Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Fontenot

The Falcons recorded just 19 sacks last season, ranking dead last in the NFL, and defensive coordinator Dean Pees would love to have a pick or two specifically dedicated to addressing the pass rush.

The Falcons will have a chance to add Anenih during the draft this upcoming weekend.

