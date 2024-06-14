Ex Falcons Sack Leader Calais Campbell Makes Free Agency Decision
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell faced a three-pronged decision this offseason: Retire, return to the Atlanta Falcons or sign elsewhere in free agency.
And on Thursday night, Campbell chose the latter, agreeing to sign with the Miami Dolphins for his 17th professional season, according to NFL Media.
The 37-year-old Campbell started all 17 games for the Falcons last season and tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.5. He added 10 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits while 56 tackles en route to his most productive campaign since 2019.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who was hired in January and hasn't worked with Campbell previously, said at the league owners meeting that he and general manager Terry Fontenot spoke with Campbell about a possible reunion.
"I look forward to get a chance to sit in front of him because he’s certainly as impressive as it gets when it comes to football character," Morris said March 26. "He’s had as an impressive of a career that you can have. I’m looking forward to discussing that in further detail with him at a later date."
The Falcons didn't add any pass rush help in free agency, but before the draft, Fontenot didn't rule out the potential of bringing Campbell back.
"We’ll never close any doors," Fontenot said April 23. "Once we get through the draft, we always go through the players that are available and what we can do. It’s a 24/7, 365 process, the roster-building. We’re never stopping. The roster’s never set. We won’t close any doors."
Atlanta added several pieces to its defensive front shortly thereafter in the draft, selecting defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue along with outside linebacker Bralen Trice.
The youth movement up front left the Falcons pleased and largely reduced the interest in reuniting with Campbell.
"To be able to add big people with length in that room was a high priority for us," Morris said before OTAs started May 14. "To be able to do that, we were very excited coming out of the draft with that happening."
And so, the 6-8, 282-pound Campbell, a respected leader in Atlanta's locker room still capable of rushing the passer, opted for a different homecoming - in Miami, where he played collegiately nearly two decades ago.