Falcons Activate McGary, Sign Former Vikings CB

    October 25, 2021
    Roster Moves: McGary Activated, Cornerback Signed

    The Atlanta Falcons have signed a cornerback while waiving another in a trio of moves on Monday.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons have activated right tackle Kaleb McGary after he spent last week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Cornerback T.J. Green was released to clear a roster spot for McGary.

    The Falcons also signed cornerback Luther Kirk to the practice squad. Kirk was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but he spent last season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

    McGary had started the previous five games for Atlanta, but was replace in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins by Jason Spriggs.

    Spriggs was graded at 66.2 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) against the Dolphins, higher than McGary's season average of 54.4. McGary has only bested Spriggs' mark against the Dolphins once this season. He was graded 69.9 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Week 2.

    McGary will most likely be inserted back into the starting lineup on his return, but Spriggs showed against the Dolphins he can be a capable backup and emergency starter.

    Green, a converted safety, never looked comfortable at the cornerback position and struggled mightily in coverage. The last straw on Green may have come on a missed tackle on Myles Gaskin in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Chris Williamson to finish the game.

    Green is a candidate to be added back to the practice squad.

    The Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Atlanta has won three of four games heading into the home game against Carolina, while the Panthers have lost four in a row after starting 3-0.

