    • November 24, 2021
    Falcons at Jaguars: How to Watch, Latest Lines, Prediction

    How to watch, livestream the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, plus latest lines and prediction.
    The Atlanta Falcons head to Jacksonville on Sunday to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive.

    At 4-6 coming off of two blowout losses, the playoffs seem like a pipe-dream at this point, but a win against the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars keeps the Falcons just one game behind the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The Vikings and Saints, both 5-5 on the season, hold the sixth and seventh playoff spots respectively in the NFC.

    Here's how you can watch, listen to, and livestream, plus the latest betting lines, Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Details for the Game:

    Who: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
    When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. EST
    Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
    TV: FOX 
    Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
    Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App
    Money Line: Jacksonville -110 (bet $110 to win $100), Atlanta -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
    Spread: Falcons -1.0, O/U 46.5

    Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

    The game on Sunday is a virtual pick 'em as the Falcons are just a one-point favorite on the road against the Jaguars, and the money-line is even.

    The 46.5 over/under in this case is particularly intriguing, because both teams have bad offenses and bad defenses. The Falcons have been outscored 68-3 in the last two games, while the Jaguars have been outscored 53-27.

    The average score of the last four games involving the Falcons and Jaguars is 30.25 to 7.5, all losses.

    When bad offense meets bad defense, something has to give. When two teams are averaging a touchdown a game, the over/under of 46.5 seems like easy money, until one considers they're giving up over 30 points per game.

    Our bet is the Falcons get back on track in this game and the bad defense is able to win out over the bad offense.

    Falcons win 16-13. 

    Falcons at Jaguars: How to Watch, Latest Lines, Prediction

    How to watch, livestream the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, plus latest lines and prediction.

