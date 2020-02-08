2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Defensive Tackle

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2019 season with questions all over their defensive front. Star tackle Grady Jarrett wasn’t under contract and the team debated on whether or not to slap the franchise tag on him. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff was smart enough to ink him to a four-year deal worth 68 million dollars with 42.5 million guaranteed.

With Jarrett signed the team still had other holes so they re-signed Ra’shede Hageman and brought in Tyeler Davison from the Saints. In addition to those three, they had Jack Crawford and former third-round pick Deadrin Senat on the roster as well.

Jarrett was clearly the anchor of this unit heading into the season and he proved it this year with his performance starting in all 16 of the team’s games and recording 7.5 sacks. He was rated the third-best defensive tackle in the league according to Pro Football Focus. The other two in front of him were Aaron Donald and Cameron Heyward, not bad company. Jarrett was rated a 90 overall for defensive, an 82 in rush defense and 86 in pass defense.

While pro football focus is not the gospel it is a good indicator, and one that shows where the team is and the next Falcons on the list was Davison who was rated 52nd amongst interior defensive lineman. He was solid against the run with a rating of 68.8, but that shows the larger picture for the group., which is how they struggled against the run.

In the first game of the season, the Minnesota Vikings ran the ball down the Falcons throat to the tune of 172 yards. Dalvin Cook led the charge for the Vikings with 111 yards and two touchdowns. In the first eight weeks of the season, the Falcons gave up at least 90 yards in six of those games and over 100 in five games.

After the bye week head coach, Dan Quinn let go of control of the defense and there was some improvement overall, but it seems like the run defense still had some issues giving up at least 100 yards again five times in the second half of the season. The difference is that the team won a few more games so it seems like the issues were better, but the same problem still existed.

The Falcons really struggled to generate pressure on the Quarterback and while defensive ends are normally the guys with high sack totals, defensive tackles can contribute as well, and outside of Jarrett and his seven and a half, Davison and Jack Crawford combined for one and a half.

2020 Outlook

The Falcons will absolutely need to add more depth to the interior of their defensive line. Outside of Jarrett, the Falcons do not have a consistent threat anchoring the other tackle position. Senat is still under contract, but he only appeared in two games last season, so if he is able to make it on the field this year it will be a prove-it year for him.

Crawford and Davison are both unrestricted free agents. However, it is possible that Davison will be brought back as a rotational player. He recorded 55 tackles, four tackles for loss one sack and two qb hits. It was a career year for the five-year veteran.

Dimitroff and Quinn should take a long look at the interior defensive line prospects sitting at the top of the draft boards. With the Falcons picking at no.13 they may be out of the running for Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown. However, Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina who had a solid week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl should still be available along with Alabama Raekwon Davis among with a host of other good options.

The Falcons will only have about 6 million in cap space unless they are able to free up some. However, will other holes to fill it will be interesting to see how they will have to be creative in how they revamp the position.