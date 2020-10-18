Falcons Dominate Vikings, Get First Win 40-23

The Atlanta Falcons finally played a complete game on all sides of the ball, whipping the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, two to wide receiver Julio Jones, and the defense forced three turnovers to help Atlanta get its first win of the season (1-5). The Vikings fell to 1-5.

The Falcons got the Raheem Morris era off to a great start, taking control of Sunday's game from the outset.

Atlanta's offense got the ball a mere 27 seconds into the game. Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at the 14:43 mark and the offense took advantage.

Five plays later, Ryan threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jones, his first of the season. Younghoe Koo made the extra point and the Falcons quickly led 7-0.

The Falcons defense made big plays and forced a three-and-out from the Vikings. The Atlanta offense converted on a few third down plays, but had to settle for a Koo 50-yard field goal and the 10-0 lead.

The Falcons' defense took over after that, completely stifling the Vikings. Atlanta stopped the home team on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter and after a Falcons punt, Cousins was picked off again. This time, it was by rookie corner A.J. Terrell, the first of his career.

Atlanta again took advantage, as Ryan threw a nice 8-yard touchdown pass to wideout Calvin Ridley for the 17-0 lead. Minnesota tried to score late, but Atlanta defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner hit Cousins as he threw and the ball was picked off by linebacker Foye Oluokun with 1:06 before halftime.

The Falcons scored off that turnover, getting a 21-yard field goal from Koo for the 20-0 Atlanta lead at the half. Seventeen of Atlanta's 20 first-half points were off Vikings miscues while the beleaguered Falcons defense held Minnesota to 0-for-4 on third downs and 0-1 on fourth down in the half.

Atlanta started the third quarter converting more third-down plays, but it settled for another Koo field goal, this time from 47 yards out, for the 23-0 lead.

Minnesota finally jump started it's offense after that, as Cousins completed a pass to one of his receivers instead of to the Falcons defenders. Cousins' 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie wideout Justin Jefferson and Dan Bailey's extra point cut Atlanta's lead to 23-7 with 6:25 left in the period.

With Ridley on the sidelines due to cramps, Ryan and Jones made sure Atlanta wouldnt cough up another big lead. Ryan did a great job scrambling outside the pocket and floated a pass to Jones, who raced 40 yards for the score and to give the Falcons a 30-7 lead with 2:01 left.

For the first time in five weeks, the Falcons could exhale. The defense made life miserable for Cousins and the Minnesota offense while the Atlanta offense extended the lead to 33-7 with 7:10 remaining in the game.

Minnesota got a touchdown reception from wideout Adam Thielen to make it 33-15. Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst had a touchdown catch for the 40-15 lead and another Jefferson touchdown plus the two-point conversion made the final score 40-23.

Atlanta hosts the Detroit Lions next Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT.

