Falcons Injury Update: 3 Starters Miss Practice

Falcons injury updates include three missing starters and the weekly inquiry into Calvin Ridley.

The Atlanta Falcons got defensive lineman Marlon Davidson back to practice from illness on Wednesday. Davidson is a key reserve who started Atlanta's win against the New Orleans Saints on November 11th.

However, the Falcons were missing two starters on defense due to non-COVID related illness, a point head coach Arthur Smith wanted to emphasize as he let the media know linebacker Deion Jones and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison would not be at practice.

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom also missed practice on Wednesday, but it was to deal with a personal matter according to the Falcons injury report.

An already thin wide receiver group has been even thinner this week as Tajae Sharp is day to day with a foot injury.

Smith began his Wednesday press conference with his standard answer on absent wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

"I'm sure the fans and some of the bots want to know. Same as it's been. As soon as I get an update, you'll have an update," said Smith."

"Tajae will be day to day. You know those things are going to be tricky, but he won’t practice today. We'll continue to evaluate him, and we'll just have to see."

Smith hopes Davidson will be available on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

"He's here today and hopefully practices," said Smith. "We have two guys today, there's other illnesses going on. COVID is in your face 24/7, there are other illnesses going on."

"That's why you carry a big roster and you got inactives or guys you can activate."

Smith was light-hearted with his answer to the media, but he made it clear that Jones and Davison weren't missing because of COVID.

"It’ll be on the injury report, but I'll give you a sneak peek for the holiday season," said Smith with a grin. "It'll be Deion (Jones) and Tyeler Davison. They’re not going to be out there so I'm not giving you a state secret."

"Make sure you say they're sick, not COVID. I don’t want people to run with it and then start rumors."